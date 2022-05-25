Cliff Beach announces Son Of A Beach EP featuring Mestizo Beat & Constellation Quartet out June 24th.

Beach sings with a voice both plaintive and uplifting. His most recent studio LP, The Gospel According to Cliff Beach, is immediately arresting, both joyful and bittersweet. The record pays tribute to his roots in Gospel music and has brought to him his nomination for an Independent Music Award for "Best Funk / Fusion /Jam" catego5/25 ry and a Global Music Award win. His recent single "Confident" was awarded Grand Prize at the John Lennon Songwriting Contest and two additional Global Music Awards. The B side "Penny Candy" won a World Songwriting Award.

Regarding the decision to make this remix EP Beach says "Change is a process and progress and so for this outing I wanted to include some remote sessions I did with my East Coast Band led by Sean Beale-Rosano and a selection featuring labelmate Mestizo Beat (who I have done three previous tracks with) and Constellation Quartet (who I have done one previous track with). Mestizo Beat gave me my most successful track "Confident" and Constellation Quartet helped me on my Tiny Desk Contest submission this year with a release party in Redondo Beach slated now for June 25th.

They were my first show last year when we could go live again in LA so I am happy to be doing another one with them. It takes teamwork to make this dream work and it really takes a village to keep up with the steady demand for content and output. I think people will see a more electric and introspective side to the songwriting and instrumentation on this EP with another stellar original artwork by LA artist Noah Gottlieb of a tender moment of me at five years old with my dad, in which we both are sons of Beach's. We hope you enjoy the musical and visual journey with us.

A voting member of NARAS, a songwriter and publisher with BMI, and an award-winning member of Toastmasters International, the Berklee-trained singer/songwriter/keyboardist and DC native Beach has created a style of music he coins "Nu-funk". In his twenty years as a writer, Beach has won two Silver Medal Global Music Awards, a World Songwriting Award, The John Lennon Songwriting Contest and been nominated for three LA Music Awards, one Hollywood Music in Media Award, and one Independent Music Award.

In 2013 Beach released a solo EP, Who the Funk is Cliff Beach? mastered by good friend Mister Rocks (Of Montreal, Lupe Fiasco). In 2014, Beach headlined "Target Sundays" at the California African American Museum for Black History Month, as well as their "July 4th Extravaganza", and was a featured musical act at "TEDX Napa Valley". In the fall of that year, he released the Stripped Down and Unplugged" ep.

Beach has most recently recorded live for So Far Sounds LA, Dynaudio "Unheard" at NAMM, Jam in the Van at NAMM and Pershing Square Virtual Concert Series. He is also the host of Deeper Grooves podcast and Deeper Grooves Radio Hour on the Independent 88.5 FM. He most recently is the current house band for Josh Gates Tonight on Discovery Channel. His song Confident has garnered almost 750K+ on Spotify's All Funked Up and Funk Drive playlists, featuring labelmate Mestizo Beat released in conjunction with Funk Label F-Spot Records.