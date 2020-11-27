Clerel Releases Single 'My Anthem'

Cameroon-born, Montreal-based singer-songwriter Clerel has dropped a new double-single 'My Anthem' // 'Talkin' 'Bout Love', out today.

Combining delicate guitar strings, sparse organ and Clerel's honey-like tones, opener 'My Anthem' is a charming ballad with a wholesome message at its heart. The track is a warming love song with soft harmonies woven in, bringing the essence of classic 70s soul to the present day. 'Talkin' 'Bout Love' then channels a similar vibe, a dreamy acoustic cut that allows Clerel's warm vocals to take centre stage. Stripped back and soothing, the track is complemented by retro sounding keys and church-like harmonies. Released as a Digital 45, both singles accompany each other beautifully, acting as much-needed escapism from the world.

Born in Cameroon, raised in Ohio and now living in Montreal, Clerel is an artist whose soulful signature sound finds the sweet spot between retrospection and intimacy. His tastes and melodies were shaped in the Cameroonian capital of Douala, where he grew up listening to music from his parents' eclectic record collection, which ranged from church hymns and afrobeat to French chanson.

He later partnered with Japanese-Canadian engineer, producer and guitarist Kento Kataoka to release Songs from Under a Guava Tree, a raw, downtempo and soulful collection of tracks that were released just weeks after similarly well-received single 'Blackstone'.

Clerel marks his return with two soulful, emotion-tinged tracks that capture the essence of his sound.

Listen here:

