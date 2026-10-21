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Cleo Sol to Launch THE GENTLEWOMAN TOUR April–May 2027

The North American arena run will visit Madison Square Garden, Baltimore, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Oakland.

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Cleo Sol to Launch THE GENTLEWOMAN TOUR April–May 2027

Cleo Sol has announced the Gentlewoman Tour, her long-awaited first-ever tour and first North American arena headline run. The tour follows the August 20, 2026 release of her fifth studio album, Gentlewoman.

Promoted by Live Nation, the North American arena run begins Tuesday, April 13, at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY, before traveling to Baltimore, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Oakland. Cleo will make her New York arena debut following three sold-out shows at Radio City Music Hall last March. The North American leg concludes Saturday, May 1, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA, and includes a Los Angeles date at The Kia Forum, marking her second LA headline show following a sold-out show at the Hollywood Bowl in April 2025.

Cleo's live shows earned widespread acclaim, with her first North American appearances selling out in record time and prompting multiple added dates in New York. The Gentlewoman Tour will also feature her debut performances in several key markets, including Baltimore, Toronto, Chicago, Atlanta, Oakland.

Tickets will be available starting Thursday, October 22 at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.

Cleo Sol 2027 Tour Dates

Tue, Apr 13 — New York, NY — Madison Square Garden Arena

Fri, Apr 16 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Mon, Apr 19 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena

Wed, Apr 21 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Sun, Apr 25 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

Wed, Apr 28 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum

Sat, May 1 — Oakland, CA — Oakland Arena

About Cleo Sol

The British singer/songwriter is a visionary artist whose voice blends the rich sounds of soul, R&B and neo-soul into a stunning unforgettable musical experience. Celebrated for her soulful voice, deeply introspective lyrics, and timeless artistry, Cleo has emerged as one of the most exciting talents of her generation exploring themes of love, healing and self-discovery.

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