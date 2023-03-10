Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Clayton Mullen Releases New Single 'Sell This Truck'

Mar. 10, 2023  

Independent rising Country artist Clayton Mullen is looking to "Sell This Truck," with his newest release available everywhere today.

What starts out describing the ins and outs of his beloved truck quickly takes a turn when the chorus drops, chronicling the heartbreak story of a love lost and a memory for sale. Written by Jordan Walker and CMA Award winning songwriter Jacob Davis ("Buy Dirt"), "Sell This Truck" comes on the heels of the success of Clayton's previous releases "You Me + Country Song," "Whiskey on It" and "South of Forever."

With over 4M streams and 100K+ monthly listeners, Mullen is quickly growing a fanbase and establishing himself as a singer-songwriter on the rise, all before graduating college. Currently a senior at Texas Christian University, he's spent weekends grinding and playing shows in and around Texas. With more new music on the horizon, he's set on continuing to chase this musical dream. For more information visit his website here and keep up with him on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

While still only a senior at Texas Christian University, 22-year-old Clayton Mullen is quickly becoming one of country music's newest artists to watch. Originally from the Northeast, Clayton was raised with little ties to the music industry, yet he quickly honed his craft and found his sound while cutting his teeth in Texas bars.

Through opportunities by Josh Abbott Band, Randall King, and Corey Kent, Clayton has been able to jump start his music career before even graduating college. Clayton released a four-track EP titled "South of Forever," in June of 2022 and quickly followed up with fan favorites "Like That," "You Me + Country Song" and "Whiskey On It," amassing over three million streams to date.

Listen to the new single here:



