Claud Releases New Single 'Go Home!'

Fresh from a run of shows opening for Phoebe Bridgers this summer, acclaimed recording artist Claud is back with a new single "Go Home!" (Out now via Saddest Factory Records.)

The captivating uptempo song - the perfect companion for a summer drive with the windows down - finds Claud feeling out of place, missing a loved one, and seeking the comfort of home. In the same vein as the stellar songwriting on their acclaimed debut album, Super Monster, Claud hits a perfect sweet spot in articulating youthful yearnings.

Of the track, Claud says, "Go Home! is about falling into that hole of feeling awkward and uncomfortable in your own skin that all you crave is going home and sliding into whatever is familiar."

It's been an exciting couple of years for Claud - from being the first artist to sign with Phoebe Bridgers' new label, Saddest Factory Records, releasing a lauded debut album Super Monster, touring the country opening for Bleachers (and playing guitar with them as they made their SNL debut!), to landing a bona fide hit song with "Soft Spot" (named one of the best songs of 2021 by multiple publications, including VOGUE). Last year they performed at Firefly Festival, Austin City Limits Festival, and Outside Lands. Catch them at Bonnaroo on June 17 and 18.

Listen to the new single here: