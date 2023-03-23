Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Classically Trained Alt-Pop Artist IRENE Releases Vulnerable New Track 'Gatekeepers'

The new single out on streaming services now, could be musically compared to legends like Björk and Kate Bush.

Mar. 23, 2023  

Nordic alt-pop artist IRENE is back and more vulnerable than ever in a call out against industry gatekeepers. "Gatekeeper" - the new single out on streaming services now, could be musically compared to legends like Björk and Kate Bush.

Confronting demons from her past, IRENE talks about her experience with sexual violence at the hand of her piano teacher and how industry gatekeepers often play a role in allowing access to industry-lead opportunities. With lyrics like "Eye for an eye, sex for access" we feel the pain, frustration and deeply-rooted rage that stems from an arduous battle with someone who held the keys to opportunity for far too long.

IRENE is a classically trained pianist, who sat down at the piano at the age of five - and instantly felt at home. IRENE told her story in depth in the Finnish women's magazine Trendi (2020) and later in Finland's biggest newspaper Iltalehti (2022) - on a mission to raise more awareness about the power structures in the music industry. IRENE writes, composes and co-produces all of her music. As a Master of Arts in literature, she writes poetic lyrics full of layers that have touched the hearts of listeners both in the Nordic region and beyond. She teamed up with co-producer Noah Rosanes in Copenhagen, who has worked with members of Goldfrapp and Portishead as well as Davide Rossi, known as Coldplay's trusted orchestrator since Viva la Vida (2008).

The Nordic Spotify playlists have given IRENE a warm welcome. To date, her music has accumulated a million streams on Spotify. In 2021, IRENE also wrote the official theme song for international war documentary tv-series "Untold Arctic Wars". The series is backed by the Nordic national broadcasting companies (Yle, SVT, NRK, DR), and distributed globally. To date, rights have been sold to many major tv platforms, such as National Geographic, Walt Disney Company and RTL. Most recently, the theme song has been nominated as a finalist to "Vuoden Huiput", Finland's most significant creative design competition. Having also recently returned from Iceland airwaves, IRENE played two venue gigs, one at the legendary KEX hostel - which eventually earned her a spot among the headliners of G! Festival in the Faroe Islands. Her ongoing success is prominent and "Gatekeeper" offers another layer of vulnerability and versatility that is guaranteed to inspire.



