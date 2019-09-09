Clannad Announces Their 'In a Lifetime' The Farewell World Tour

Having sold 15 million records worldwide and with eight Top 10 U.K. albums to their name, multi-award winning Clannad today announce their 'In a Lifetime' The Farewell World Tour. The Grammy and BAFTA award winning quartet will also release a new Anthology 'In a Lifetime' deluxe set to be released worldwide on 13 March 2020 via BMG. Tickets for the U.K. leg of their world tour go on sale to the general public on Friday 13 September at 9am at https://www.livenation.co.uk/.



The Billboard Music Award winners' farewell world will celebrate their exceptional 50-year career and fans can expect the band to perform in cities across the U.K. including Glasgow, Birmingham and Manchester along with a very special show at The London Palladium for St. Patricks day before concluding in Brighton on 23 March 2020. This will be the band's closing statement in the live arena so expect major activity around this final bow.



The tour will last a year and a half incorporating territories such as Europe, Australasia, North America, Japan, and South East Asia dates which will be announced over the next coming months.



To coincide with this very special live tour, BMG are proud to be releasing 'In a Lifetime' Anthology; a multi-format, career-spanning anthology containing tracks from Clannad's 50-year recording career. It will be available as a 38 track 2CD set, 2CD deluxe, 2LP, 2LP deluxe and an expanded deluxe 100+ track set as well as digital versions. The anthology will both delight and excite Clannad's enormous and loyal fanbase as well as introduce this legendary, influential and culturally important band to a whole new generation of music fans. Fans can Pre-order the deluxe set now for pre-sale access via https://clannadband.lnk.to/D2CPR



The multi-award winning Clannad have without doubt done more than any other group to take Irish music and the Irish language to a worldwide audience. Fusing elements of traditional Irish music with more contemporary folk, new age, and rock they have created a beautifully unique and ethereal sound which combines haunting melodies and mesmerising vocals to transcend the sands of time whilst appealing to a worldwide audience of all ages.



'In a Lifetime', The Farewell U.K. Dates

04 March 2020 Sheffield, U.K. City Hall

06 March 2020 Glasgow, U.K. Royal Concert Hall

07 March 2020 Gateshead, U.K. Sage Gateshead

08 March 2020 Liverpool, U.K. Philharmonic Hall

10 March 2020 Nottingham, U.K. Royal Concert Hall

11 March 2020 Birmingham, U.K. Symphony Hall

13 March 2020 Ipswich, U.K. Regent Theatre

14 March 2020 Manchester, U.K. Bridgewater Hall

16 March 2020 Bournemouth, U.K. Pavilion Theatre

17 March 2020 London, U.K. London Palladium

19 March 2020 Oxford, U.K. New Theatre

20 March 2020 Bath, U.K. The Forum

22 March 2020 Cardiff, U.K. St David's Hall

23 March 2020 Brighton, U.K. Dome Concert Hall





