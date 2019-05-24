Clairo Returns With New Single 'Bags'; Announces Debut Album IMMUNITYÂ Out August 2

Clairo is back with a rousing shoegazed gem titled 'Bags,' out everywhere today. The gorgeous new track comes with the news that her highly anticipated debut album 'IMMUNITY' is on its way and set for release on August 2 [FADER Label].



Listen to 'Bags' HERE.



Last year, 20-year-old multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer Clairo crashed onto our radars with her self-produced debut "Pretty Girl." The song went viral and quickly catapulted her from dorm-room obscurity to becoming one of the biggest critically acclaimed artists to emerge in 2018.



With 350-million combined global streams (and counting) under her belt, a Coachella debut in the bag, as well as sold out tours across North America, Europe and Asia, Clairo is ready to embark on a new chapter and certainly has the talent, credibility and fan base to carry her. Equipped with a stunning debut album titled 'IMMUNITY' -- co-produced by Rostam (Vampire Weekend) -- 'Bags' offers listeners an exciting glimpse into the artist's growth both as a young queer woman, straight out of college, who, instead of riding the wave of internet hype, took a chance, stepped out of the limelight and focused on what really mattered to her: making an incredible, cohesive body of work, that she can be truly proud of.



Ahead of the release of 'IMMUNITY' on August 2, Clairo has festival appearances at Boston Calling, Governor's Ball in NYC and Primavera Festival in Barcelona then will be embarking on a sold-out North American arena tour supporting Khalid. For more information go to: https://www.clairo.com



Pre-order 'IMMUNITY' HERE

"Immunity is an ode to personal growth, a document of sexual discovery, and a series of 11 songs written so that fans can seek solace in their lyrics." - i-D Magazine

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

06/20 - Gila River Arena - Phoenix, AZ*

06/22 - MGM Grand Garden Arena - Las Vegas, NV*

06/23 - Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA*

06/25 - Staples Center - Los Angeles, CA*

06/28 - Oracle Arena - Oakland, CA*

06/29 - Golden 1 Center - Sacramento, CA*

07/01 - Moda Center - Portland, OR*

07/04 - Rogers Place - Edmonton, AB*

07/07 - Tacoma Dome - Tacoma, WA*

07/09 - Spokane Arena - Spokane, WA*

07/12 - Pepsi Center - Denver, CO*

07/14 - American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX*

07/16 - AT&T Center - San Antonio, TX*

07/18 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX*

07/19 - Chesapeake Energy Arena - Oklahoma City, OK*

07/23 - XCEL Energy Center - St. Paul, MN*

07/25 - United Center - Chicago, IL*

07/26 - Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH*

07/28 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI*

07/29 - PPG Paints Arena - Pittsburgh, PA*

07/31 - Madison Square Garden - New York, NY*

08/03 - Capitol One Arena - Washington, DC*

08/04 - XL Center - Hartford, CT*

08/06 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON*

08/08 - The Bell Centre - Montreal, BC*

08/10 - TD Garden - Boston, MA*

08/11 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA*

08/13 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC*

08/14 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA*

08/16 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL*

08/17 - American Airlines Arena - Miami, FL*

*supporting Khalid





