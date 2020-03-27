City Winery Launches New Concert Series 'Open to the Future'

The concert series, dubbed "Open to the Future," begins in early fall and includes performances by Arrested Development, Keke Wyatt, Jane Lynch, Eddie from Ohio, and more.

"Open to the Future" was developed in response to feedback from City Winery guests, performers, and staff, who shared the common message that they are looking forward to a future when this nightmare is behind us, to indulging again with live music, food, wine, and friends.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 3pm local time and can be purchased at www.citywinery.com . A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to City Winery's Employee Relief Fund

"After thoughtful consideration, City Winery came to the conclusion that the best way we know to help our communities and build hope for the future is to do what we do best: put on a show," said City Winery Founder & CEO Michael Dorf.

"We hope that you can help us realize this vision by buying tickets to these shows now. Musicians, venues, and restaurants need your help. City Winery needs your help. The show will go on, because we are in this together."

For a limited time, City Winery is also offering a 20% gift card bonus to purchasers, combined with a 15% donation City Winery will give to their Employee Relief Fund . Gift cards are available at Winery's restaurant, bar, and music venues. www.citywinery.com/newyork and can be used for food and beverage purchases in Cityrestaurant, bar, and music venues.