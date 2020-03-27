City Winery Launches New Concert Series 'Open to the Future'

Article Pixel Mar. 27, 2020  

City Winery Launches New Concert Series 'Open to the Future'

City Winery, the long-running music venue, winery, and restaurant concept with locations in New York, Chicago, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, and Hudson Valley, has announced their first new shows since virus changed the face of live entertainment overnight.
The concert series, dubbed "Open to the Future," begins in early fall and includes performances by Arrested Development, Keke Wyatt, Jane Lynch, Eddie from Ohio, and more.
"Open to the Future" was developed in response to feedback from City Winery guests, performers, and staff, who shared the common message that they are looking forward to a future when this nightmare is behind us, to indulging again with live music, food, wine, and friends.
Tickets go on sale Friday at 3pm local time and can be purchased at www.citywinery.com. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to City Winery's Employee Relief Fund.
"After thoughtful consideration, City Winery came to the conclusion that the best way we know to help our communities and build hope for the future is to do what we do best: put on a show," said City Winery Founder & CEO Michael Dorf.
"We hope that you can help us realize this vision by buying tickets to these shows now. Musicians, venues, and restaurants need your help. City Winery needs your help. The show will go on, because we are in this together."
For a limited time, City Winery is also offering a 20% gift card bonus to purchasers, combined with a 15% donation City Winery will give to their Employee Relief Fund. Gift cards are available at www.citywinery.com/newyork and can be used for food and beverage purchases in City Winery's restaurant, bar, and music venues.

Open to the Future Concert Series:

City Winery New York

9/13/20 - Sam Bush

10/11/20 - Eddie from Ohio

11/28/20 - Willie Nile - Two Shows

City Winery Chicago

9/4/20 - Greg Fitzsimmons

9/20/20 - Eddie from Ohio

10/15/20 - 10/16/20 - The Subdudes

City Winery Nashville

9/21/20 - Shaun Cassidy - 2nd Show Added!

9/25/20 - An Evening with Jimmy Webb

11/21/20 - Sam Bush

City Winery Atlanta

9/4/20 - 9/5/20 - Loose Ends

9/8/20 - 9/9/20 - Keke Wyatt

9/18/20 - 9/19/20 - Eric Roberson

City Winery Boston

10/15/20 - Max Weinberg's Jukebox

12/8/20- 12/9/20 - Jane Lynch - A Swingin' Little Christmas (ft. Kate Flannery & Tim Davis)

City Winery Washington D.C.

10/7/20 - 10/8/20 - Bilal

10/10/20 - Arrested Development

11/7/20 - 11/7/20 - Loose Ends

City Winery Philadelphia

9/18/20 - Sam Bush

10/3/20 - Boat House Row

10/11/20 - Arrested Development - Two Shows

11/6/20 - Loose Ends

12/13/20 - Jane Lynch - A Swingin' Little Christmas (ft. Kate Flannery & Tim Davis)



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk

  • NBC News to Air Series of Live Primetime Specials Across NBC, MSNBC and NBC News NOW
  •  Ava Max Releases 'Kings & Queens' Video
  • City Winery Launches New Concert Series 'Open to the Future'
  • Brian Fallon Announces Rescheduled World Tour