City Winery Launches New Concert Series 'Open to the Future'
Open to the Future Concert Series:
City Winery New York
9/13/20 - Sam Bush
10/11/20 - Eddie from Ohio
11/28/20 - Willie Nile - Two Shows
City Winery Chicago
9/4/20 - Greg Fitzsimmons
9/20/20 - Eddie from Ohio
10/15/20 - 10/16/20 - The Subdudes
City Winery Nashville
9/21/20 - Shaun Cassidy - 2nd Show Added!
9/25/20 - An Evening with Jimmy Webb
11/21/20 - Sam Bush
City Winery Atlanta
9/4/20 - 9/5/20 - Loose Ends
9/8/20 - 9/9/20 - Keke Wyatt
9/18/20 - 9/19/20 - Eric Roberson
City Winery Boston
10/15/20 - Max Weinberg's Jukebox
12/8/20- 12/9/20 - Jane Lynch - A Swingin' Little Christmas (ft. Kate Flannery & Tim Davis)
City Winery Washington D.C.
10/7/20 - 10/8/20 - Bilal
10/10/20 - Arrested Development
11/7/20 - 11/7/20 - Loose Ends
City Winery Philadelphia
9/18/20 - Sam Bush
10/3/20 - Boat House Row
10/11/20 - Arrested Development - Two Shows
11/6/20 - Loose Ends
12/13/20 - Jane Lynch - A Swingin' Little Christmas (ft. Kate Flannery & Tim Davis)