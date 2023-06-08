City Girls Release New Single 'I Need a Thug'

“I Need A Thug” follows "Act Bad," a recent collaboration with Diddy and Fabolous.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

Miami's trailblazing City Girls return with the new single “I Need A Thug.” Listen HERE via Quality Control / Motown.

It's the hip-hop duo's first release of the year as lead artist — and serves as the introduction to their forthcoming third album. Having recently been named one of the 50 greatest rap groups of all time by Billboard, Yung Miami and JT are primed to make it a too make it the Summer to act bad. Real Bad.  

With sex-positive lyrics and bombastic beats, “I Need A Thug” finds City Girls breaking down what they do and don't want in a man. The song turns the corner on LL Cool J’s “I Need Love,” and features JT and Yung Miami trading verses about their ideal man. “I need a thug with swag, like a rock star,” raps JT. “Bonnie and Clyde s–t, tongue kissin’ in cop cars.” 

“I Need A Thug” follows "Act Bad," a recent collaboration with Diddy and Fabolous. Prior to that, the duo left their mark on 2022 with "Top Notch" featuring Fivio Foreign and "Good Love" — an uptempo linkup with R&B legend Usher. The latter was the latest in a long line of outrageous hits stretching back to 2017's “f Dat N***a.” Since then, they have landed platinum records with bangers like "Act Up" and the Cardi B-assisted "Twerk."

With more than 15 billion cumulative streams to their credit and co-signs from hip-hop heavyweights ranging from Missy Elliott, who directed the video for 2021's "Twerkulator," to Lil Wayne (a featured artist on 2020's "Pussy Talk"), City Girls are a legitimate phenomenon, who continue to rewrite the rulebook with every new release.  



