BABYMETAL to Kick Off North American Tour Sept. 9 at PNC Bank Arts Center

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BABYMETAL is set to kick off a North American tour on September 9 at PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ. The tour follows the release of METAL FORTH (Deluxe Edition) and will feature songs from the band's first-ever U.S. Top 10 album. METAL FORTH made history last year as the first album by an all-Japanese fronted group to reach the Billboard 200, debuting at number nine. The project has drawn more than 200 million global streams and sold 36,000 equivalent album units in its first week.

Meaning 'beyond metal,' METAL FORTH is a bold and boundary-pushing album that reimagines the future of the genre, serving as a fearless leap into its evolution. Top streamed tracks off the record include 'My Queen' (feat. Spiritbox), 'Kon! Kon!' (feat. Bloodywood) 'RATATATA' (with Electric Callboy), 'from me to u' (feat. Poppy), and 'Song 3' (with Slaughter To Prevail).

2026 North America Tour With Halestorm and Violent Vira

Tickets are on sale now.

The global J-metal phenomenon BABYMETAL recently released METAL FORTH (DELUXE EDITION) digitally via Capitol Records. The expanded release features three live performances and two remixes of 'from me to u (feat. Poppy),' including the new versions by Major Lazer and Jordan Fish.

Tracks from METAL FORTH include collaborations with Spiritbox, Bloodywood, Electric Callboy, Poppy and Slaughter To Prevail, reflecting the album's mix of genre crossovers.

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