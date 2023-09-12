Citizen Reminisce on Old Memories on New Track 'When I Let You Down'

Their forthcoming fifth album Calling The Dogs is due October 6.

By: Sep. 12, 2023

Citizen Reminisce on Old Memories on New Track 'When I Let You Down'

Renowned alternative rock band Citizen take a trip down memory lane on fast new single “When I Let You Down.”

Much like their previous offerings from their forthcoming fifth album Calling The Dogs – due October 6 – the song’s honest lyrics endorse the LP’s overall themes of personal growth and knowing when to move on from certain chapters (and relationships) in your life.

The song examines Kerekes’ relationships as he reminisces on old memories and apathetically leaves his past behind, while some of his friends are frozen in time and going through the motions.

“When you talk to an old friend and they can only say, ‘remember when,’ it makes me really sad. It’s a very subtle way of showing the friendship has died,” Kerekes shares of the track. “Some people are a bit lost in life and this song is to encourage them to move on from the past and make new memories.”

“When I Let You Down” is the third release from Citizen’s forthcoming LP Calling The Dogs. It follows the band’s previous singles "If You're Lonely” and "Hyper Trophy" – which Alternative Press praised the latter for being “catchy as all hell.” On Calling The Dogs, the band’s signature guitar-driven indie rock sound is highlighted through their passionate songwriting and styling.

Citizen’s world tour in support of the new record kicks off this fall in Indianapolis on October 18. They’ll also stop in Las Vegas to play When We Were Young Festival, before heading to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and more. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.

With less than a month before the release of Calling The Dogs and a world tour on the horizon, Citizen’s new era is coming in fast and furious. Buckle up!

TOUR DATES:

October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex

October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival

October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren 

October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego 

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo 

October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall 

October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville

October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater 

November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos 

November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell 

November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit 

November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar 

November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin 

November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees 

November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl 

November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade 

November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum 

November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live 

November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle 

November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat 

November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw 

November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl 

November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live 

November 22, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre

November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall 

November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy 

November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall 

November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall 

February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church

February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House

February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom

February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX

February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36

February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust

February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, GER – Beta

February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta

February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo

Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner


