Citizen Reminisce on Old Memories on New Track 'When I Let You Down'

Their forthcoming fifth album Calling The Dogs is due October 6.
POPULAR
Renowned alternative rock band Citizen take a trip down memory lane on fast new single “When I Let You Down.”
Much like their previous offerings from their forthcoming fifth album Calling The Dogs – due October 6 – the song’s honest lyrics endorse the LP’s overall themes of personal growth and knowing when to move on from certain chapters (and relationships) in your life.
The song examines Kerekes’ relationships as he reminisces on old memories and apathetically leaves his past behind, while some of his friends are frozen in time and going through the motions.
“When you talk to an old friend and they can only say, ‘remember when,’ it makes me really sad. It’s a very subtle way of showing the friendship has died,” Kerekes shares of the track. “Some people are a bit lost in life and this song is to encourage them to move on from the past and make new memories.”
“When I Let You Down” is the third release from Citizen’s forthcoming LP Calling The Dogs. It follows the band’s previous singles "If You're Lonely” and "Hyper Trophy" – which Alternative Press praised the latter for being “catchy as all hell.” On Calling The Dogs, the band’s signature guitar-driven indie rock sound is highlighted through their passionate songwriting and styling.
Citizen’s world tour in support of the new record kicks off this fall in Indianapolis on October 18. They’ll also stop in Las Vegas to play When We Were Young Festival, before heading to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Nashville, New York, Chicago, and more. The band will then take the show overseas for a UK/EU run, beginning February 2024. All tour dates are listed below.
With less than a month before the release of Calling The Dogs and a world tour on the horizon, Citizen’s new era is coming in fast and furious. Buckle up!
October 18, 2023 – Indianapolis, IN – HI-Fi Annex
October 21, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 22, 2023 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival
October 24, 2023 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
October 25, 2023 – San Diego, CA – Observatory San Diego
October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – The Novo
October 28, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
October 29, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Roseville
October 31, 2023 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
November 1, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Neumos
November 3, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Soundwell
November 4, 2023 – Denver, CO – Summit
November 5, 2023 – Kansas City, MO – recordbar
November 7, 2023 – Austin, TX – Mohawk Austin
November 8, 2023 – Dallas, TX – Trees
November 10, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Eastside Bowl
November 11, 2023 – Atlanta, GA – Hell at The Masquerade
November 12, 2023 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
November 13, 2023 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
November 15, 2023 – Carrboro, NC – Cat's Cradle
November 17, 2023 – Washington, D.C. – Black Cat
November 18, 2023 – New York, NY – Warsaw
November 19, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – Brooklyn Bowl
November 21, 2023 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live
November 22, 2023 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre
November 23, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
November 24, 2023 – Cleveland, OH – The Roxy
November 25, 2023 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew's Hall
November 26, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
February 6, 2024 – Glasgow, UK – St. Lukes Church
February 7, 2024 – Leeds, UK – Project House
February 8, 2024 – London, UK – Electric Ballroom
February 9, 2024 – Bristol, UK – SWX
February 11, 2024 – Berlin, GER – So36
February 12, 2024 – Hamburg, GER – Knust
February 13, 2023 – Copenhagen, GER – Beta
February 15, 2024 – Cologne, GER – Club Volta
February 16, 2024 – Eindhoven, NL – Dynamo
|
Photo credit: Jonathan Weiner
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL