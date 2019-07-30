Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes National Tour

Jul. 30, 2019  
Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes National Tour

Cirque Musica is thrilled to announce the all-new concert experience Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes will be touring cities across the U.S this holiday season including Seattle, New York, Tampa, and Dallas. Tickets are now on sale now in select cities and can be purchased at www.CirqueMusica.com.

Cirque Musica invites you and your family to Wish this holiday season.

Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event for the entire family. Featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica with your favorite holiday hits all performed LIVE by a full symphony orchestra.

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra.

Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience. Holiday Wishes come true withCirque Musica!

Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, Facebook, or Twitter for more information.

CIRQUE MUSICA PRESENTS HOLIDAY WISHES 2019 U.S. TOUR DATES

November 20, 2019

Everett, WA

Angel Of The Winds Arena

November 21, 2019

Kent, WA

ShoWare Center

November 23, 2019

Missoula, MT

Adams Center

November 24, 2019

Portland, OR

Moda Center-Theater of the Clouds

November 25, 2019

Spokane, WA

First Interstate Center of the Arts

November 26, 2019

Boise, ID

CenturyLink Arena

November 29, 2019

Omaha, NE

Baxter Arena

November 30, 2019

Fargo, ND

Scheels Arena

December 1, 2019

Milwaukee, WI

Miller High Life Theatre

December 2, 2019

Oshkosh, WI

Menominee Nation Arena

December 4, 2019

Columbus, OH

Palace Theater

December 5, 2019

Cleveland, OH

KeyBank State Theatre

December 7, 2019

Uniondale, NY

Nassau Coliseum

December 8, 2019

Bridgeport, CT

Webster Bank Arena

December 9, 2019

Huntington, WV

Keith Albee Performing Arts Center-Marshall University

December 10, 2019

Allentown, PA

PPL Center

December 11, 2019

Erie, PA

Warner Theatre

December 13, 2019

Florence, SC

Florence Civic Center

December 16, 2019

Gainesville, FL

Stephen C. O'Connell Center

December 17, 2019

Orlando, FL

Amway Center

December 18, 2019

Tampa, FL

Amalie Arena

December 20, 2019

Beaumont TX

Julia Rogers Theatre

December 21, 2019

Grand Prairie, TX

The Theatre at Grand Prairie

December 22, 2019

Tulsa, OK

River Spirit Casino Resort

December 23, 2019

San Antonio, TX

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

December 24, 2019

Austin TX

HEB Center

December 26, 2019

Colorado Springs, CO

Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center

December 27, 2019

Salt Lake, UT

Vivent Smart Home Arena

December 29, 2019

Bakersfield, CA

Rabobank Arena


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Coverage: Arete Production Stages Suzue Toshiro's IF HE DOESN'T SEE YOUR FACE; Show Runs Aug. 2-4
  • CHICAGO THE MUSICAL to Play at Tokyu Theatre Orb
  • TURANDOT to Play at Summer Festival Opera
  • TOOTSIE to Launch National Tour in 2020; West End, Australia, and Japan Productions Announced!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup