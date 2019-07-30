Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes National Tour

Cirque Musica is thrilled to announce the all-new concert experience Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes will be touring cities across the U.S this holiday season including Seattle, New York, Tampa, and Dallas. Tickets are now on sale now in select cities and can be purchased at www.CirqueMusica.com.

Cirque Musica invites you and your family to Wish this holiday season.

Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event for the entire family. Featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica with your favorite holiday hits all performed LIVE by a full symphony orchestra.

Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra.

Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience. Holiday Wishes come true withCirque Musica!

Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, Facebook, or Twitter for more information.

CIRQUE MUSICA PRESENTS HOLIDAY WISHES 2019 U.S. TOUR DATES

November 20, 2019 Everett, WA Angel Of The Winds Arena November 21, 2019 Kent, WA ShoWare Center November 23, 2019 Missoula, MT Adams Center November 24, 2019 Portland, OR Moda Center-Theater of the Clouds November 25, 2019 Spokane, WA First Interstate Center of the Arts November 26, 2019 Boise, ID CenturyLink Arena November 29, 2019 Omaha, NE Baxter Arena November 30, 2019 Fargo, ND Scheels Arena December 1, 2019 Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theatre December 2, 2019 Oshkosh, WI Menominee Nation Arena December 4, 2019 Columbus, OH Palace Theater December 5, 2019 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre December 7, 2019 Uniondale, NY Nassau Coliseum December 8, 2019 Bridgeport, CT Webster Bank Arena December 9, 2019 Huntington, WV Keith Albee Performing Arts Center-Marshall University December 10, 2019 Allentown, PA PPL Center December 11, 2019 Erie, PA Warner Theatre December 13, 2019 Florence, SC Florence Civic Center December 16, 2019 Gainesville, FL Stephen C. O'Connell Center December 17, 2019 Orlando, FL Amway Center December 18, 2019 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena December 20, 2019 Beaumont TX Julia Rogers Theatre December 21, 2019 Grand Prairie, TX The Theatre at Grand Prairie December 22, 2019 Tulsa, OK River Spirit Casino Resort December 23, 2019 San Antonio, TX Tobin Center for the Performing Arts December 24, 2019 Austin TX HEB Center December 26, 2019 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center December 27, 2019 Salt Lake, UT Vivent Smart Home Arena December 29, 2019 Bakersfield, CA Rabobank Arena





