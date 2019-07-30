Cirque Musica Presents Holiday Wishes National Tour
Cirque Musica is thrilled to announce the all-new concert experience Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes will be touring cities across the U.S this holiday season including Seattle, New York, Tampa, and Dallas. Tickets are now on sale now in select cities and can be purchased at www.CirqueMusica.com.
Cirque Musica invites you and your family to Wish this holiday season.
Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes brings a holiday story to life in a full theatrical cirque event for the entire family. Featuring the world-renowned cast of Cirque Musica with your favorite holiday hits all performed LIVE by a full symphony orchestra.
Audiences will be amazed by the acrobats, aerialists, hilarious hijinks and holiday cheer. The show blends the spellbinding grace and daredevil athleticism of today's greatest circus performers with the sensory majesty of a symphony orchestra.
Cirque Musica presents Holiday Wishes is the perfect opportunity for the entire family to experience great holiday music while enjoying an edge of your seat circus experience. Holiday Wishes come true withCirque Musica!
Cirque Musica is produced by TCG Entertainment. Visit www.CirqueMusica.com, Facebook, or Twitter for more information.
CIRQUE MUSICA PRESENTS HOLIDAY WISHES 2019 U.S. TOUR DATES
November 20, 2019
Everett, WA
Angel Of The Winds Arena
November 21, 2019
Kent, WA
ShoWare Center
November 23, 2019
Missoula, MT
Adams Center
November 24, 2019
Portland, OR
Moda Center-Theater of the Clouds
November 25, 2019
Spokane, WA
First Interstate Center of the Arts
November 26, 2019
Boise, ID
CenturyLink Arena
November 29, 2019
Omaha, NE
Baxter Arena
November 30, 2019
Fargo, ND
Scheels Arena
December 1, 2019
Milwaukee, WI
Miller High Life Theatre
December 2, 2019
Oshkosh, WI
Menominee Nation Arena
December 4, 2019
Columbus, OH
Palace Theater
December 5, 2019
Cleveland, OH
KeyBank State Theatre
December 7, 2019
Uniondale, NY
Nassau Coliseum
December 8, 2019
Bridgeport, CT
Webster Bank Arena
December 9, 2019
Huntington, WV
Keith Albee Performing Arts Center-Marshall University
December 10, 2019
Allentown, PA
PPL Center
December 11, 2019
Erie, PA
Warner Theatre
December 13, 2019
Florence, SC
Florence Civic Center
December 16, 2019
Gainesville, FL
Stephen C. O'Connell Center
December 17, 2019
Orlando, FL
Amway Center
December 18, 2019
Tampa, FL
Amalie Arena
December 20, 2019
Beaumont TX
Julia Rogers Theatre
December 21, 2019
Grand Prairie, TX
The Theatre at Grand Prairie
December 22, 2019
Tulsa, OK
River Spirit Casino Resort
December 23, 2019
San Antonio, TX
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
December 24, 2019
Austin TX
HEB Center
December 26, 2019
Colorado Springs, CO
Pikes Peak Performing Arts Center
December 27, 2019
Salt Lake, UT
Vivent Smart Home Arena
December 29, 2019
Bakersfield, CA
Rabobank Arena