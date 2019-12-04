Circa Waves Releases Music Video for 'Jacqueline'

Following the announcement of their widely anticipated fourth studio album Sad Happy, CIRCA WAVES have unveiled the playfully sinister video for "Jacqueline," the first single to be lifted from the new record. Sad Happy will be released on March 13, 2020 via Prolifica Inc./[PIAS]. Pre order the album here.

Watch the music video below!



Shot in the lavish setting of a 70s themed mansion - once owned by the Prince of Jordan - the Bousher & Gee directed visuals see the band get wrapped up in a spot of bother at a party they're performing at. As the mood of the party shifts rather dramatically, the band follow suit, seemingly possessed by what can only be described as the conga line from hell.



"Do you like conga lines? Of course you do! Who doesn't?," says frontman Kieran Shudall on the new video. "After writing a song the perfect tempo for conga it only seemed right that we rent a millionaires house and make a colorful 70s-themed conga horror video. Not suitable for children or grown-ups scared of conga lines."

Sad Happy is formed of two diametrically distinctive sides which will see the Happy side released individually in the new year before uniting as one complete body of work. The Happy side will be available via streaming platforms on January 10, 2020. The two sides will then be united as a full physical and digital Sad Happy album release on CD and vinyl formats on March 13, 2020.

Sad Happy was written and produced in full by Kieran Shudall and mixed by Grammy winners Dan Grech-Marguerat and Matt Wiggins. The album announcement comes a little over six months after the release of April's Top Ten Charting UK Album What's It Like Over There? In a day and age when the barriers to releasing music have been well and truly torn down, the prolific nature of Kierans' writing, coupled with Circa Waves relentless appetite for playing live and their own label imprint, are cementing the Liverpool four piece's reputation as one of the UK's most dynamic and exciting bands.





