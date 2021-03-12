Chymes Shares New Single 'Feel Better'

Today, Australian alternative pop artist Chymes shares her new single, "Feel Better," which contrasts her angelic vocals with moody beats and heart-torn lyrics. The track is off of her upcoming EP, Hell & Divine, which is set for release on May 28, 2021.

Chymes explains, "'Feel Better' is a song for when you know you've given too much, you're in too deep and you've lost the game. It describes that feeling of being alone yet still feeling trapped by someone's pull, 'I can still feel your hands on me,' knowing that at any moment you'd still go back. It's kind of like a message to that person saying 'I know this is a game for you - does it make you feel better knowing I'm in too deep? Does it boost your ego?' I wanted the production of the track to be more upbeat but still have strong dynamics in it's ups and downs. I wanted the chorus to be a more intimate moment with the post section feeling like a big release and lean towards euphoric, so you can cry-dance alone in your room to it haha."

"Feel Better" follows previously released Hell & Divine singles "Made Of You" and "Worship." The EP is an energizing whirl of power struggles and finding one's voice, offering an intriguing push-and-pull of ethereal vocals mingled with assertive beats. Chymes elaborates, "I prefer to write in concepts. Usually I have a feeling or situation or idea that's personal to me, and then I write a story around it. I had a really, really hard year. I felt more free to experiment, free to be more open about my ideas and I've written the best stuff I've ever written."

With an ever-growing fan base across the globe following a tweet from BTS star Jungkook, Chymes has been streamed over 8 million times across Apple and Spotify. Her previous releases, "Euphoria" and "Sleepless," have been featured in numerous Spotify editorial playlists, including "New Pop Revolution," and earlier tracks "Dreaming" and "Wild" were featured on drama series Good Trouble. Before touring was halted due to Covid-19, she had supported Winston Surfshirt, The Preatures, Lastlings, Tigertown, Alice Ivy, Bad Pony, Evan Klar, San Mei, Austen, and more.

