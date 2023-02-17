Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Chuck D To Celebrate Book Launch With Streaming Event, February 16

Chuck's anecdotes bring the artwork in Livin' Loud to life, his new fine art book that features over 250 of his paintings, sketches and drawings and more.

Feb. 17, 2023  
Chuck D To Celebrate Book Launch With Streaming Event, February 16

StagePilot and Genesis Publications are hosting a special streaming book launch event from Thursday, February 16 at 7pmGMT/7pmEST/7pmPST through Sunday, February 26 with the groundbreaking hip hop pioneer, activist and artist Chuck D. Celebrating the release of his first fine art book Livin' Loud (out now), Chuck D discusses his musical and artistic trajectory offering unprecedented insight into his life and work.

During the intimate interview, filmed at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, Chuck shares personal stories of the path that took him from a young, award-winning visual artist to one of hip hop's most important voices and how he has found a way to bring both together. Hear him recount his teen years filled with ambition and artistic bravado, playful stories about his first foray into college, the time he recorded a song with Prince at Paisley Park and how he turned his hotel rooms into art studios during Prophets of Rage tours.

Chuck's anecdotes bring the artwork in Livin' Loud to life, his new fine art book that features over 250 of his paintings, sketches and drawings as well as a personal commentary of over 13,000 words. LIVIN' LOUD: A Streaming Book Launch Event with Chuck D, filmed in the Clive Davis Theater at the GRAMMY Museum in Los Angeles, will be streaming globally via StagePilot for a limited time only starting Thursday, February 16 through Sunday, February 26. Tickets, limited signed book editions, an exclusive event t-shirt and postcard set are on sale now at https://lnk.to/ChuckDStream.

Genesis Publications was founded in 1974 in Britain as an independent publishing house true to the arts of printing and craftsmanship. Today, Genesis creates some of the world's most sought-after books for readers in 90 countries, with new authors in 2022 including Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Chuck D and Lenny Kravitz - see more at genesis-publications.com

StagePilot is a leading producer of premium live and virtual fan experiences. Based in Nashville and Los Angeles, StagePilot has partnered with leading talent, managers, record labels, and brands worldwide to connect over a million superfans with their favorite artists, athletes, celebrities, podcasters, gamers and more. Learn more at https://stagepilot.com.



High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers First-Ever Anthology Photo
High Moon Releases Cult Singer-Songwriter Laurie Styvers' First-Ever Anthology
Produced by Murphy (known for his landmark work with Gerry Rafferty, Richard and Linda Thompson, Van Morrison, and more), Styvers’ Hush recordings revealed her as an exceptional songstress with a humble and captivating vocal presence, redolent of such iconic artists as Carole King, Karen Carpenter, and Judee Sill.
Ber Releases New Halfway EP Photo
Ber Releases New 'Halfway' EP
Halfway, the new EP from rising artist Ber, is out now via AWAL. The EP showcases her lofty range as a songwriter, artist and creator, while growing her already fiercely passionate fanbase. In addition, Ber’s music video for the track “Slutphase” premieres, directed by frequent collaborator Sawyer Brice.
Aime Simone Releases His New Single Baby Dont Quit Photo
Aime Simone Releases His New Single 'Baby Don't Quit'
Jake Erland is the director and DOP for the video, and it is creative directed by Sonja Fix. Both Aime and Sonja are featured in the music video, which is both dark and soft, where light and shadow clash, just like Aime's artistic approach. Both mainstream and underground, Aime Simone is a sensitive author, full of audacity.
Eloise Has Giant Feelings in New Single Photo
Eloise Has 'Giant Feelings' in New Single
23-year-old London-based singer-songwriter Eloise releases a song and accompanying music video, “Giant Feelings.” She also announces a run of headlining European tour dates that’ll kick off on June 2nd in Paris at La Maroquinerie and culminate at London’s iconic KOKO. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

More Hot Stories For You


Gold Casio Share Debut Album 'Hits Radio'Gold Casio Share Debut Album 'Hits Radio'
February 15, 2023

Gold Casio are set to entrance populations through space-age disco and electrifying visuals. Based in Brooklyn, New York, the group's advanced sounds blend indie-tronic dance rhythms and pulsing psychedelic pop, pulling from a broad spectrum of influences ranging from '80s art pop, nu disco, electro funk and more. With beats and rhythms that ooze Daft Punk or Justice, paired with vocals that sound like a Blondie meets Talking Heads super group, listeners are guaranteed to get these infectious melodies stuck in their heads.
Esteemed Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fulton To Release New Album 'Meet Me At Birdland' This AprilEsteemed Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fulton To Release New Album 'Meet Me At Birdland' This April
February 14, 2023

Swing pulses through New York-based jazz vocalist and pianist Champian Fulton's veins. Since her arrival on the scene in 2003, Fulton has been lauded for her poise and allure. A live Champian Fulton performance ensures a radiant ambiance pronounced by the multi-talent's clarion vocals and lush keys.
92NY to Present ADAM TENDLER: INHERITANCES in March92NY to Present ADAM TENDLER: INHERITANCES in March
February 14, 2023

The 92nd Street Y, New York, one of New York's leading cultural venues, in collaboration with Liquid Music, will present Adam Tendler: Inheritances, on March 11, 2023 at 7:30pm ET at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. 
Friendly Rich Announces New LP With New Single 'Killdozer'Friendly Rich Announces New LP With New Single 'Killdozer'
February 14, 2023

Friendly Rich, Canada's legendary songsmith of dark and deranged folk songs, has just announced his highly anticipated new LP Man Out of Time (due out March 31st on We Are Busy Bodies) with an advance single and video for the song Killdozer.
Energy Whores Returns With New Political Rock Anthem 'Freedom Fadeaway'Energy Whores Returns With New Political Rock Anthem 'Freedom Fadeaway'
February 13, 2023

New York-based, genre-bending group Energy Whores is back with their latest single, 'Freedom Fadeaway,' an innovative, sonic commentary on the recent loss of rights in the United States set for release on February 27th.
share