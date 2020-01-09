Christopher Paul Stelling Shares 'Lucky Stars'

Christopher Paul Stelling's new album Best Of Luck is a supremely accessible and finely crafted record that deftly merges genres. Producer Ben Harper, who has previously produced records by Mavis Staples, Rickie Lee Jones, The Blind Boys of Alabama and more, recruited an all-star rhythm section with Jimmy Paxson (Stevie Nicks, Dixie Chicks) on drums and upright bass player Mike Valerio (Randy Newman, LA Philharmonic) to lend a versatility and finesse. "I really believe this record is the intersection where folk and soul meet," Harper says.

Today Stelling has released the tender new song "Lucky Stars"; watch Stelling walk through a colorful carnival in the song's video courtesy of Open Ears below!

The sonic simplicity of "Lucky Stars" reveals a richness of melody and emotionality in Stelling's music. "It's part love song, part lullaby," Stelling says of the track, "with a gentle touch from the band and Ben's haunting lap steel matching my guitar in the instrumental section, additional vocals by my partner. It's about gratitude and the mysteries of the universe. Even to just be here and marvel at it all is enough for me most times. Even if it's meaningless, it's beautiful."



Throughout Best of Luck, feelings discontent and self-doubt are transformed into messages of resilience and hope. Lead single "Trouble Don't Follow Me" captures this perfectly, with an upbeat almost anthemic rhythm and soulful, gospel-tinged vocals. "It comes as no surprise to me that one of my most optimistic songs could be written in the most difficult hour," Stelling says. "When all I needed was a little hope and a song I could play night after night and not get tired of. Something that captured the basic recipe for endurance. A song about marching on, a warning to anything that might stand in your way, and needing to feel strong for the people around you, so you can inspire them to do the same."



Stelling will begin a worldwide 2020 tour on February 5th in Providence, Rhode Island, traversing the East coast, Southeast and Midwest before a final show in his hometown of Asheville, North Carolina on March 21. European tour dates begin in Sweden just a week later on March 28 - all upcoming tour dates are listed below.

US TOUR DATES

2/5 - Providence, RI @ The Columbus Theatre

2/6 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room

2/7 - Boston, MA @ The Great Scott

2/8 - New York, NY @ Rockwood Music Hall

2/9 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Transparent Clinch Gallery

2/11 - Northampton, MA @ The Parlor Room

2/12 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom (Front Room)

2/13 - Washington DC @ City Winery Upstairs

2/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live Upstairs

2/15 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Club Cafe

2/16 - Charleston, WV @ Mountain Stage

2/18 - Worthington, OH @ Natalie's

2/19 - Indianapolis, IN @ Square Cat Vinyl

2/20 - Chicago, IL @ Schuba's

2/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Listening Room

2/22 - Madison, WI @ The Winnebago

2/23 - Rock Island, IL @ Rozz Tox

2/25 - Kansas City, MO @ Minibar

2/26 - Fayetteville, AK @ Fayetteville Roots HQ

2/27 - Dallas, TX @ Sundown at Granada

2/28 - Austin, TX @ The Townsend

3/1 - Apache Junction, AZ @ Desert Valley House Concerts

3/3 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

3/4 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

3/5 - San Francisco, CA @ Amado's

3/7 - Seattle, WA @ Conor Byrne

3/8 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/13 - Fort Collins, CO @ Magic Rat

3/14 - Denver, CO @ Tuft Theatre at Swallow Hill

3/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

3/18 - Memphis, TN @ Lafayette's Music Room

3/19 - Birmingham, AL @ Seasick Records

3/20 - Atlanta, GA @ Eddie's Attic

3/21 - Asheville, NC @ Ambrose West

7/10 & 11 - Snowshoe, WV @ 4848 Festival

EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

3/28 - Gustavsberg, SWE @ R'n'R Diner

3/29 - Stockholm, SWE @ Twang

3/30 - Oslo, NO @ Krøsset

3/31 - Malmö, SWE @ Folk å Rock

4/1 - Odense, DK @ Dexter

4/2 - Gladsaxe, DK @ Richter

4/3 - Berlin, DE @ Privatclub

4/4 - Cologne, DE @ Weltempfänger

4/5 - Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

4/6 - London, UK @ The Old Blue Last

4/7 - Chester, UK @ St Marys Creative Space

4/8 - Glasgow, UK @ Broadcast

4/10 - Oostende, BE @ De Zwerver

4/11 - Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

4/13 - Recklinghausen, DE @ Creative Outlaws

4/15 - Milano, IT @ Legend Club

4/16 - Turin, IT @ Blah Blah

4/17 - Florence, IT @ Arci Progresso

4/18 - Ravenna, IT @ Boca Barranca

4/20 - Langnau, CH @ Käptn Holger

4/22 - Barberaz, FR @ Le Brin de Zinc

4/23 - Nevers, FR @ La Tavern

4/28 - Barcelona, ESP @ Casa Gràcia

4/29 - Zaragoza, ESP @ Rock & Blues Café

4/30 - Madrid, ESP @ El Intruso

5/1 - Vigo, ESP @ Radar Estudios

5/2 - Braga, PT @ Teatro Circo

5/6 - Brussels, BE @ Secret Show

5/8 - Groningen, NL @ Der-Aa Theater

5/9 - Middelburg, NL @ Kaffee 't Hof

8/27- 8/30 - Tønder, DK @ Tønder Festival

9/12 - Enschede, NL @ Tuckerville

Photo Credit: Chris Phelps





