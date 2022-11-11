Christine & the Queens Presents Redcar Releases 'Redcar Les Adorables éToiles (Prologue)'
The album is out now on vinyl, CD and all digital platforms via Because Music.
Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue), the highly anticipated new album from Redcar, is out now on vinyl, CD and all digital platforms via Because Music. The album Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue), the beginning of angels, is the first release as Redcar - marking an exciting new era for the multifaceted French phenomenon.
The self-produced new 13-track record was mixed by US producer Mike Dean (Jay Z, Lana del Rey) and features singles "Je te vois enfin", "rien dire" and "la chanson du chevalier", the latter released last month with an official visual featuring Redcar performing alongside Rodin's masterpiece l'Age d'airain.
Christine and the Queens presents Redcar recently returned to Jools Holland to give standout performances of "Je te vois enfin" and, the then unheard track "Tu sais ce qu'il me faut".
Redcar les adorables étoiles (prologue) follows two acclaimed hit albums by Christine and the Queens, Chaleur Humaine (2014) and Chris (2018), and most recently collaborations with Charli XCX & Caroline Polachek ("New Shapes") and 070 Shake ("Body"); it is the first new project since his highly-acclaimed 2020 EP La vita nuova.
Redcar gave two outstanding performances at the Cirque d'Hiver in Paris this week, rescheduled due to a knee injury earlier this year. The show received a rave 5* review from NME and a 4* review from The Guardian, which called the performance "a glittering solo circus". Redcar will return to the UK for his first performance in two years at the Royal Festival Hall in London on the 22nd November. All shows are sold-out.
Listen to the new album here:
