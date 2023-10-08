Christine Bauer Releases New Single 'Crumble'

Rising country music star Christine Bauer reflects on past heartbreak in her heartfelt track "Crumble".

By: Oct. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 1 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 2 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 3 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour Photo 4 Chris Stapleton Confirms 2024 U.K. & Ireland Arena Tour

Christine Bauer Releases New Single 'Crumble'

Multi-talented Country music star Christina Bauer offers captivating melodies and relatable lyrics in a moving reflection of past heartbreak with "Crumble". Already garnering FM radio play, she is now gearing up to release an official lyric video for the track this month. Marking yet another milestone in her musical career, "Crumble" connects with the fear of entering a new relationship after enduring past heartbreaks. In it, Bauer sings "I don't want another broken heart; it can't take it, not with all these scars". Describing the song's creation, she explained, "It was one of those songs that just writes itself. When I wrote it, it was a release of a lot of pent-up emotions."

A self-taught guitar player, Bauer began crafting songs at the age of 17. A registered postpartum care nurse by day, her versatility does not go unnoticed. In a remarkable show of support, Bauer's face recently graced billboards on Interstate 80 near the 84th Street exit in Omaha and another billboard outside Ashland, with a third currently displayed in Ralston. She also was featured on a billboard in Nashville, TN recently on Broadway alongside Morgan Wade and is currently up on a billboard off 9th & Church Street between Nissan Stadium and Music Row. Bauer's future plans are equally exciting. In October, she intends to travel to Nashville to record a song with Grady Saxman, who has previously worked with country star Luke Combs. She is also diligently working on her next single, with production once again handled by Paul Ray. Grateful for the appreciation and encouragement she receives from her fans, Bauer remains committed to her musical journey. With a unique and graceful style, she has grown and evolved over the years, cultivating a song catalog that reflects her personal and artistic growth. Born and raised in the Midwest, Christine Bauer's music is driven by storytelling and powerful melodies, resonating deeply with audiences around the world.

Watch the official lyric video below!



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Music Fills The Segal Centre This Fall With Two Shows About Showbiz Dreams Photo
Music Fills The Segal Centre This Fall With Two Shows About Showbiz Dreams

The Segal Centre for Performing Arts will start the first half of the season with Tony and Grammy- winning musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, a co-production with the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, which brings the songbook of the incomparable singer-songwriter to life from October 15 to November 5. It is followed from November 19 to December 10 by a presentation of a Talk Is Free Theatre production of Boy Falls From The Sky, an insider's unflinching true story of what it takes to make it on Broadway starring Degrassi's Jake Epstein, who, coincidentally, originated the role of Carole King's husband in Beautiful.

2
OMD Share Verushka Single From Bauhaus Staircase LP Photo
OMD Share 'Verushka' Single From 'Bauhaus Staircase' LP

OMD shares 'Verushka' single and video, announces UK headline tour and performance at Darker Waves Fest in LA. Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Dark (OMD) have sold over 40 million records worldwide, establishing them as electronic synthesiser pioneers and one of Britain's best-loved pop groups.

3
Kembe X Drops Off Pole Vaulting With Hippie Sabotage Photo
Kembe X Drops Off 'Pole Vaulting' With Hippie Sabotage

Hailing from South Chicago and affiliated with the esteemed TDE (Top Dawg Entertainment), Kembe X, who is on a daring mission to fuse the realms of nostalgic hip-hop, experimental trap, and electronic soul, reunites with the brother duo Hippie Sabotage for an unprecedented trap hit “Pole Vaulting.“

4
Bob Moses Return With Festival-Ready New Single Round & Round Photo
Bob Moses Return With Festival-Ready New Single 'Round & Round'

BOB MOSES returns with a festival-ready new single, 'Round & Round.' Listen now to the new single “Round & Round” and its accompanying visualizer. Rooted in musician/producers Tom Howie and Jimmy Vallance's masterful approach to sound design, “Round & Round” celebrates dance music.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky' Video
Imagine Dragons Release Music Video for 'Children of the Sky'
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
SIX
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HERE LIES LOVE
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING