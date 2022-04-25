Christina Holmes To Embark On First Tour In Two Years With Donavon Frankenreiter

Singer/songwriter Christina Holmes is making her long-anticipated return to the road this summer with a 20-date tour with Donavon Frankenreiter.

The tour (begins July 6th in Asbury Park and will make stops in New York, Nantucket, Cape May, and Amagansett before wrapping in Washington, DC on July 30th marking the first time she has performed in most of these markets in over two years.

Holmes will debut new music as well as fan favorites from her previous albums and feature her signature use of loop-pedals creating an exciting one-woman band. Tickets are now available here.

"After all the craziness, I can't believe this tour is finally happening," shares Christina. "I'm so looking forward to getting back on the road, you won't want to miss this run with Donavon!"

Summer 2022 Tour Dates

July 6 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony

July 7 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

July 8 - Belle Vernon, PA - Vinoski Winery

July 9 - New York, NY - City Winery

July 11 - South Kingstown, RI - OceanMist

July 12 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne

July 13 - Fairfield, CT - StageOne

July 14 - North Stonington, CT - Jonathan Edwards Winery

July 16 - Marshfield, MA - Levitate Backyard

July 17 - Nantucket, MA - The Chicken Box

July 19 - Berlin, MD - Globe Gastro Theatre

July 20 - Berlin, MD - Globe Gastro Theatre

July 21 - Berlin, MD - Globe Gastro Theatre

July 22 - Annapolis, MD - Rams Head On Stage

July 23 - Cape May, NJ - Exit Zero at Ferry Park

July 25 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse

July 26 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse

July 27 - Amagansett, NY - Stephen Talkhouse

July 29 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Hall

July 30 - Washington, DC - The Hamilton Live

New Jersey-born and Rhode Island-based singer, songwriter, and Cove House Records founder Christina Holmes threads together stories of love and life on her third full-length, The Beautiful Struggle. The 11-track album is her most personal, passionate, and powerful work to-date and debut at #13 on the iTunes Singer-Songwriter charts.

After keeping a childhood songwriting ambition a secret, she went from braving open mics to brightening the spirits of bedridden hospital patients alongside the charity Musicians On Call. Following a seminal "Amateur Night" gig at the Apollo, she dropped her 2013 debut, Peace, Love, & C. Holmes and canvased the country on a sold-out tour with Trevor Hall.

2017's Stand Up-produced by Warren Huart [Colbie Caillat, James Blunt]-would be the first official release through Cove House Records. In the aftermath of the release, she garnered the acclaim of Paste, Relix, and Jam in the Van and toured with everyone from Hall to Xavier Rudd and Donovan Frankenreiter in addition to her own national headline run.