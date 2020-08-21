Christian McBride Readies Second Open Studio Jazz Instructional Course

On August 28th, six-time Grammy winner Christian McBride will present Your Sound is Your Signature.

With inspiring artists, deep content, passionate students and a soulful approach, Open Studio is more than a jazz education platform - it's a global family of music lovers, joining together to celebrate jazz as a vibrant and collaborative art form. On August 28th, six-time Grammy winner Christian McBride will present Your Sound is Your Signature, his second instructional course for Open Studio.

Visit his artist page, here: https://www.openstudiojazz.com/mcbride/

Currently Artistic Director of the Newport Jazz Festival and host of NPR's Jazz Night in America, Christian McBride is an iconic bassist/composer. McBride is also the current Artistic Director of the award-winning Jazzhouse Kids and the Montclair Jazz Festival. He has been artist-in-residence at such organizations as Arts Center - Newark, Jazz Aspen and Los Angeles Philharmonic. McBride's storied career includes stints with Sting, Chick Corea, Pat Metheny, Roy Haynes and others. Read his impressive bio here: https://www.christianmcbride.com/bio.html

With students in over 137 countries, Open Studio has built a thriving community of aspiring jazz students and top jazz artists -- including such luminaries as McBride, Dianne Reeves and Sean Jones. At Open Studio the concept is simple and the interactions are inspiring: players take comprehensive online video courses taught by master jazz musicians...anytime, anywhere, on any device.

Open Studio also sees the opportunity to reimagine the concept of a record label as a driving force, and with the Brazilian jazz album AT PLAY, they continue to establish a new paradigm. Jazziz Magazine exclusively premiered the first track from the album, which features four Open Studio teaching artists, Romero Lubambo (acoustic guitar,) Helio Alves (acoustic piano,) Edu Ribeiro (drums) and Reuben Rogers (double bass). Jazziz described the collection as "an exciting mix of originals and covers," and debuted the band's take on Joao Bosco's 'Bala Com Bala' in their popular New Music Monday column: https://www.jazziz.com/new-music-monday-dan-rosenboom-bill-frisell-artemis-more/

Co-founded by acclaimed pianist Peter Martin five years before COVID-19 hit, Open Studio has shifted innovation, creativity and technology into overdrive, as their team (which includes Audible veteran Brian Fielding, who produced AT PLAY,) adapted to the pandemic to explore the new realities we face as a global family of music lovers adjusting to Coronavirus.



This is young company on the move. July was another very strong month of community growth for Open Studio, as well as sharply increased current member engagement with courses each week. Some examples:

Two new courses have launched - Magic Voicings System (July 1) and Block Chords Made Easy (August 6th,) and both are seeing strong student interest. Learn more at the Courses page, here: https://www.openstudiojazz.com/courses

Open Studio launched live Guided Practice Sessions for double-bass with St. Louis bassist, Bob DeBoo, using Christian McBride's first course - Fundamentals of Jazz Bass & Beyond - as the foundation. This partners with their already successful piano Daily Guided Practice Session with Adam Mannes, which can be accessed in audio on the new Open Studio app, and in video on their YouTube channel,

https://www.youtube.com/openstudiojazz

Open Studio has hosted scores of LIVE events on their YouTube channels (OS and Peter Martin's,) including: Peter's continuing Friday night solo "Shelter In Place" livestream concerts (now 23 deep); Tuesday evening listening sessions; Wednesday evening hangs in conversations with other musicians; Romero Lubambo live concerts from his living room every other Saturday and more. Open Studio utilizes multiple platforms to reach its members worldwide, from YouTube to Zoom, Instagram to podcasts and more. These Open Studio artists and all the others are more than simply Grammy-caliber virtuosos - they're inspiring and thoughtful teachers, ready to share their knowledge and motivate students with their tools of the trade. Visit the Live Content page, here: https://learn.openstudiojazz.com/live/

Open Studio anticipates another surge of community engagement around the launch of Christian McBride's second course on August 28th. Links here: https://www.openstudiojazz.com/

https://www.openstudiojazz.com/fundamentals-of-jazz-bass-and-beyond­

As mentioned above, all four AT PLAY musicians are Open Studio teaching artists and have courses focused on jazz and Brazilian music, its rhythms and styles. Visit https://www.openstudiojazz.com to learn more about the thriving platform, which now has students in over 137 countries.

AT PLAY is a nine-song collection of originals and covers, including tracks by legendary Brazilian songwriters Caetano Veloso, Dori Caymmi, Joao Bosco and Debora Gurgel. Inspired by the band's first-ever live set together at Cornelia Street Café, AT PLAY captures lightning in a bottle, as the four musicians infuse the album with soaring energy and some of the magic of their first night together on stage. The album is available now at OpenStudioJazz.com, and will be available at Amazon.com, iTunes, CD Baby, Spotify and most streaming services worldwide this Fall. Order here: https://store.openstudiojazz.com/records

