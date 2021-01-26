Christian Loffler Releases 'Parallels' Remixing App

Inspired by his own creative process for his new album, Parallels, Christian Löffler releases a new app in collaboration with Deutsche Grammophon for music makers and lovers to enjoy. Parallels remixing app will contain pre-set sounds - from melody to bassline, strings to synth pads - from Löffler's latest single, Moldau that can be used to make brand new tunes that can then be easily shared with a larger audience of music enthusiasts. It gives an opportunity for users to dive into the process of music creation and production using exclusive centuries-old orchestral recordings from the historic label, as well as Löffler's own original electronic textures. The app is developed to be both easy and intuitive, encouraging the music-maker in everyone - whether you are an aspiring musician, or just a fan of Löffler's signature melancholic soundscapes, Parallels Remixing App is a versatile and fun tool to develop your skill set.

Access the app here.

Deutsche Grammophon is the world's leading classical music label, with a musical history and tradition that spans 120 years. Parallels Remixing App is the next step for the label that has recently opened up its archives for a number of innovative projects including The Shellac Project, a collaborative restoration endeavour with Google Arts & Culture which saw number of shellac discs, the dominant recording format until the 1930s, be restored and digitised to their former glory. With Parallels Remixing App, the label's first app, Deutsche Grammophon wants to continue opening up its rich and ancient archives to modernity inspiring contemporary music-enthusiasts to the wonders of the past.