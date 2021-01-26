Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Christian Loffler Releases 'Parallels' Remixing App

The app is developed to be both easy and intuitive, encouraging the music-maker in everyone.

Jan. 26, 2021  

Christian Loffler Releases 'Parallels' Remixing App

Inspired by his own creative process for his new album, Parallels, Christian Löffler releases a new app in collaboration with Deutsche Grammophon for music makers and lovers to enjoy. Parallels remixing app will contain pre-set sounds - from melody to bassline, strings to synth pads - from Löffler's latest single, Moldau that can be used to make brand new tunes that can then be easily shared with a larger audience of music enthusiasts. It gives an opportunity for users to dive into the process of music creation and production using exclusive centuries-old orchestral recordings from the historic label, as well as Löffler's own original electronic textures. The app is developed to be both easy and intuitive, encouraging the music-maker in everyone - whether you are an aspiring musician, or just a fan of Löffler's signature melancholic soundscapes, Parallels Remixing App is a versatile and fun tool to develop your skill set.

Access the app here.

Deutsche Grammophon is the world's leading classical music label, with a musical history and tradition that spans 120 years. Parallels Remixing App is the next step for the label that has recently opened up its archives for a number of innovative projects including The Shellac Project, a collaborative restoration endeavour with Google Arts & Culture which saw number of shellac discs, the dominant recording format until the 1930s, be restored and digitised to their former glory. With Parallels Remixing App, the label's first app, Deutsche Grammophon wants to continue opening up its rich and ancient archives to modernity inspiring contemporary music-enthusiasts to the wonders of the past.


Featured BroadwayWorld Events

Check out these concerts...
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Stephanie J. Block & Sebastian Arcelus & Seth Rudetsky 2/14 8 PM ET
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams 1/30 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Broadway Mixtape with Syndee Winters and Ben Williams 1/30 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT
Wayne Brady On Demand
Wayne Brady On Demand

Related Articles View More Music Stories
Devin Kennedy and Caroline Kole Announce Upcoming Single Mean to Me Photo

Devin Kennedy and Caroline Kole Announce Upcoming Single 'Mean to Me'

SubDocta Brings West Coast Wobble To His Remix of The Truth Photo

SubDocta Brings West Coast Wobble To His Remix of 'The Truth'

STRAWBS Release New Studio Album Settlement Photo

STRAWBS Release New Studio Album 'Settlement'

The Country Music Association Funds Additional Nonprofit Partners Photo

The Country Music Association Funds Additional Nonprofit Partners


More Hot Stories For You

  • #QueertheBallet Joins Bridge Street Theatre's Dance Residency Line-Up
  • ABT STUDIO COMPANY WINTER FESTIVAL Announced
  • Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Announces Upcoming Schedule For THE BRIDGE
  • Broadway's Oneika Phillips Hosts 'Soca Dance Movement' Workshop