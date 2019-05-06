Chris Young Opens Raised On Country World Tour 2019 With Sold Out Show

"Raised On Country World Tour 2019," Chris Young's highly anticipated follow-up to his massive 2018 "Losing Sleep Tour," kicked off last night with a sold-out show in Manchester, England as the capacity crowd at times overpowered the PA to bring the show to a sing along. "The Manchester crowd definitely came to party, the audience was unbelievable last night," said Young. The multi-platinum entertainer's first-ever headlining play in Manchester marks the RCA Records Nashville artist's fourth UK tour in six years.

The world tour continues with headlining shows at Glasgow's O2 Academy (5/6), Birmingham's O2 Academy (5/8) and London's Eventim Apollo (5/9), joined by special guest Lindsay Ell, before kicking off the North American leg of his "Raised On Country World Tour 2019" in Atlanta, GA (May 16), Charlotte, NC (May 17) and Washington, D.C. (May 18).



"Raised On Country," the tour's namesake and lead single, ascends to #18 Mediabase / #19 Billboard and climbing this week ahead of the U.S. tour launch next week. For a complete list of tour dates, including additional Chris Young concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and to purchase tickets, please visit chrisyoungcountry.com.

Photo credit: Jeff Johnson





