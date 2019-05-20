Chris Young Kicks Off North American Raised On Country World Tour Dates

"Raised On Country," Chris Young's fastest-rising single of his career, already Top 15 at Mediabase, is also the namesake of his headlining "Raised On Country World Tour 2019," sponsored by USAA. The tour kicked off the North American leg this weekend at Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre with energetic crowds singing along to Chris's hit-stacked 90-minute set, including "Hangin' On," "Gettin' You Home," "You," "I'm Comin' Over," "Tomorrow," "Think Of You" and more from among his eleven No. 1 singles plus his latest hit, "Raised On Country," and never-before-heard songs from his upcoming 8thstudio album.



"It is so great to see Chris continue to grow as a bona fide headliner, and we couldn't be happier to be in business with Chris and his entire team," said Brian O'Connell, Live Nation President of Country Music Touring, US Concerts Division.

The Atlanta date was Chris's first headlining stop in the city since 2015 and kicked off a three-day "Raised On Country World Tour 2019" run with special guests Chris Janson and Dylan Scott, including Charlotte's PNC Music Pavilion and Washington, DC's Jiffy Lube Live. The tour continues this week with amphitheater dates in Darien Center, NY (5/24), Saratoga, NY (5/25) and Holmdel, NJ (5/26) over Memorial Day weekend. For a complete list of tour dates, including additional Chris Young concert stops for 2019, VIP package details and to purchase tickets, please visit chrisyoungcountry.com.

Photo credit: Jeff Johnson





