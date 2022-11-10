Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Chris Stapleton Wins CMA Male Vocalist of the Year

The accolades follow Stapleton’s acclaimed album, Starting Over.

Nov. 10, 2022  

15x CMA Award-winner Chris Stapleton was named Male Vocalist of the Year for the sixth time at last night's 56th Annual CMA Awards, setting the record for most wins ever in the category. Stapleton also performed "You'll Never Leave Harlan Alive" with Patty Loveless and Darrell Scott during the live broadcast, which Rolling Stone called "epic."

Stapleton and Loveless first performed the song at Stapleton's "Kentucky Rising" concert last month, which raised over $2.8 million to support flood relief in Eastern Kentucky.
The accolades follow Stapleton's acclaimed album, Starting Over, which won three awards at the 67th Annual GRAMMYs: Best Country Album (Starting Over), Best Country Solo Performance ("You Should Probably Leave") and Best Country Song ("Cold").

Stapleton also performed "Cold"-a song written with his longtime bandmates J.T. Cure and Derek Mixon along with Dave Cobb-during the live awards broadcast, of which Rolling Stone praises, "the country singer growled his way through the Best Country Song winner and plucked out an electrifying guitar solo."

Released on Mercury Records Nashville, Starting Over is an album of startling prescience, featuring fourteen tracks that examine life's simplest joys and most serious struggles. Once again produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb, the record debuted at #1 on Billboard's Country Albums chart and landed on several "Best of 2020" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Billboard, Esquire, Vulture, The Tennessean and The New York Times, who declares, "Chris Stapleton's roar isn't designed to scare you off. It's regal, an announcement of an alpha figure asserting his primacy...on this, his fourth album, the thrill is back."

Stapleton will return to the road next year for a series of stadium shows with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town. Upcoming stops include Glendale's State Farm Arena, Milwaukee's American Family Field, Seattle's Lumen Field, Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and two night's at Nashville's Nissan Stadium. See below for complete itinerary.

Kentucky-born Stapleton is an 8x Grammy, 15x CMA and 10x ACM Award-winner and one of the country's most respected and beloved musicians. Following 2015's quintuple platinum breakthrough solo debut album Traveller, Stapleton released two #1 albums in 2017. Both From A Room: Volume 1 (certified platinum) and From A Room: Volume 2 (certified gold) take their name from legendary RCA Studio A, where they were recorded with Cobb.

Released to overwhelming critical acclaim, The Tennessean praises, "Both are rich with the textures of Stapleton's vocals that make him one of country music's most beloved artists, classic country sounds and thoughtful articulate lyrics about love, life and pain." He was also recently announced as the first-ever "Artist-Songwriter of the Decade" recipient by the Academy of Country Music.

CHRIS STAPLETON CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

November 12-Atlanta, GA-Mercedes Benz Stadium*
January 19-22-Riviera, Mexico-Luke Bryan's Crash My Playa
March 17-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater
March 18-Durant, OK-Choctaw Grand Theater
April 30-Indio, CA-Stagecoach
May 6-Glendale, AZ-State Farm Arena‡
June 3-Milwaukee, WI-American Family Field‡
June 17-Seattle, WA-Lumen Field‡
June 24-Denver, CO-Empower Field at Mile High‡
July 8-Cavendish, PEI-Cavendish Beach Music Festival
July 20-22-Cullman, AL-Rock the South
July 28-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium‡
July 29-Nashville, TN-Nissan Stadium‡
August 5-Tampa, FL-Raymond James Stadium‡
* with special guests Miranda Lambert, Dwight Yoakam and Katie Pruitt
‡with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town



