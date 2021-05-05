Chris Roberts Announces First Live Dates Of The Year

After being forced to cancel several live dates last year due to the pandemic, singer-songwriter-guitarist CHRIS ROBERTS is more than ready to hit the road and play his first shows in more than a year. The set will include tracks from his newly released debut EP Red Feather (February 2021) and showcase what he calls his "rock 'n' roll/hippie/country magic."

"We've been hard at work for the last little while, writing new material and in the studio," CHRIS shares. "I'm really excited to get back on the road and play for people and have a good time."

CHRIS, an Austin native now living in Aspen, CO, will perform alongside his guitarist Eli Wulfmeier and is co-headlining with JB Strauss. The tour kicks off June 3 in Lexington, KY with stops in Louisville, Indianapolis, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, and Raleigh before making its way to Memphis, St. Louis and wrapping up with a Friday night party in Nashville on June 18 (full itinerary below).

Red Feather--available now on all digital platforms--straddles the worlds of Americana and raw country/Southern rock. The songs are solidly written and executed, laced with innovative but irresistible hooks and finessed with world-class craftsmanship. Fans first got a glimpse of this with the release of the singles and music videos "Get Down," "Hate When You're Gone" and CHRIS's debut single "Remember That It's Me", which charted in radio markets throughout Texas.

The music caught the attention of American Songwriter who premiered "Hate When You're Gone" and noted: "This song is truly a mesmerizingly rhythmic piano song. The piano chords open up the song's rich introspection with a sprawling emotional reach that makes you sway in your seat...Not only does the sound fill up your soul, but Roberts' lyrics tap into the well-known feelings of dread when that special someone is missing from your life."

"Get Down," currently being added to AAA and Americana radio, first made its debut on Americana Highways who declared: "In an easy country Americana style, Chris Roberts will seize on your emotions and never let go. 'Get Down' is a motivational inspiration of the grittiest kind."

"It's Southern rock n' roll with Roberts' ear pleasing, rich vocal, tasty guitar licks and world class musicianship from him and the band," Rock & Blues Muse wrote of the EP. "With catchy rhythm and irresistible hooks...If it doesn't get you moving through challenging times, not much will."

CHRIS ROBERTS Tour Dates:

Thu 6/3-Lexington, KY-Tin Roof

Fri 6/4-Louisville, KY-Tin Roof

Sat 6/5-Indianapolis, IN-Tin Roof

Thu 6/10-Columbia, SC-Tin Roof

Fri 6/11-Myrtle Beach, SC-Tin Roof

Sat 6/12-Raleigh, NC-Tin Roof

Wed 6/16-Memphis, TN-Tin Roof

Thu 6/17-St. Louis, MO-Tin Roof

Fri 6/18-Nashville, TN-EXIT/IN

Photo Credit: Kimberly Hunt