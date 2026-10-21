Chris McKhool to Release ON HALLOWEEN Single Ahead of GLOBAL DANCE PARTY!

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Canadian children's artist Chris McKhool invites kids and families into a mischievous Halloween world with 'On Halloween,' a playful new single that turns cats, witches, singing pumpkins, werewolves, ghosts and trick or treaters into the stars of an irresistible musical adventure. Families can join the fun in person on Friday, October 30, when McKhool celebrates Halloween and the release of his new album 'Global Dance Party!' at the Kingston Road Village Concert Series in Toronto, complete with a costume contest, prizes and pizza.

From the opening guitar riffs, 'On Halloween' feels like stepping into a delightfully spooky old movie. Cats creep across the floor, witches fly overhead casting spells and pumpkins light up the night with flaming eyes. Then the story takes an unexpected turn as werewolves and ghosts arrive at the door demanding candy, complete with pounding drums and a playful 'trick or treat' finale. An 'old-fashioned pumpkin chase' and a scat singing section add even more theatrical fun.

Musically, McKhool combines a mysterious film noir groove with a retro 1960s-style theremin, infectious dance rhythms, guitar, fiddle, horns, scat vocals and a joyful children's chorus. The result is spooky without being frightening, a cinematic Halloween soundtrack designed to get kids moving, singing, laughing and joining in.

The recording features an outstanding ensemble of musicians, including Kevin Laliberté on guitar, Saskia Tomkins on fiddle and theremin and Drew Birston on bass, along with a full horn section. Grammy winning engineer John 'Beetle' Bailey mixed it in Dolby Atmos, giving the track a rich, immersive sound made for family listening.

'On Halloween' is the third single from 'Global Dance Party!,' arriving October 30. The album continues McKhool's long-standing commitment to creating joyful, meaningful music that brings children and families together through rhythm, movement, storytelling and musical traditions from around the world.

The Halloween Kids Concert and CD release party takes place at Kingston Road United Church, with pizza at 6 p.m. and the concert at 6:30 p.m. 'I'm super looking forward to returning to KRUC, our absolute favourite place to perform for family audiences!' McKhool says. 'We cannot wait to see everyone's costumes in the big dance party we are going to have!'

For more than three decades, Chris McKhool has been one of Canada's most respected creators of music for children and families. A Queen's Diamond Jubilee Medal recipient, two-time JUNO Award nominee, including a 2026 nomination for Children's Album of the Year, and multiple Canadian Folk Music Award winner, McKhool has performed for more than one million children across Canada and beyond.

His appearances on Mr. Dressup, YTV's Treehouse, CBC and countless theatres and festivals have helped inspire generations of young audiences. Through his music and performances, McKhool celebrates curiosity, kindness, diversity, cultural connection and the joy of making music together.

With 'On Halloween,' McKhool brings that same spirit to one of childhood's most anticipated celebrations, creating a song where the spooky characters are mischievous, the story keeps moving and the goal is simple: sing, dance and have fun on Halloween.

Chris McKhool gratefully acknowledges the support of Canada Council for the Arts and Ontario Arts Council.

Tour Dates

October 30 Toronto, ON @ Kingston Road United Church (Kingston Road Village Concert Series Halloween Bash and 'Global Dance Party!' CD Release, pizza 6 p.m., concert 6:30 p.m., $10 adults, $5 children, tickets: https://torontohalloween.eventbrite.ca)

November 29 Canmore, AB @ artsPlace Canmore

December 13 Mississauga, ON @ Mississauga Living Arts Centre





Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 15 Hrs 38 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone