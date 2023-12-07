Chris Kage Experiences A Breakthrough On New Single 'Up From The Shadows'

The powerful new song will appear on Kage's upcoming album Cycles, out tomorrow, December 8.

By: Dec. 07, 2023

Chris Kage has shared his new single “Up From The Shadows” featuring Joe Jury on lead vocals, a healing anthem inspired by Kage's personal journey of reinvention.

Arriving with a cinematic music video, “Up From The Shadows” was featured at Under The Radar who hailed it as “a careful balance between moody confessions and moments of hopeful uplift.” The powerful new song will appear on Kage's upcoming album Cycles, out tomorrow, December 8.

“‘Up From The Shadows', inspired by my journey through manic psychosis, captures the unraveling of identity and the profound realization that life is a self-created tapestry,” shares Kage. “In losing myself, I found the power to constantly reinvent. We all face moments that challenge who we are, yet within this darkness lies an opportunity for rebirth. This song invites you to confront the universal truth of self-creation, finding beauty in the endless possibilities of each moment. Embrace the journey, and let the music lift you up to a new light.”

“Up From The Shadows” follows the stirring “Leave The Light On” featuring Joe Jury and the soulful “We Stand Free,” which features Langhorne Slim and was praised by Americana Highways as “a glorious wake-up call with gospel optimism.”

Kage's introspective new album Cycles explores how one's identity is ever-changing, much like when he decided to step into the forefront after time behind-the-scenes writing for other musicians including Lukas and Willie Nelson, Kris Kristofferson and more.

Self-produced and written by the Brooklyn-based producer and songwriter, Cycles finds Kage collaborating with Slim, Jury and J.O.Y. for lead vocal duties on these genre-bending songs that mark a rebirth for the artist, both sonically and spiritually. Exchanging his previous Americana and country palette for more modern alt-pop influences, the new album is a beacon of connection with its deeply resonating lyrics about the human condition.

A pivotal moment in Kage's journey arrived when he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in his mid-20s. Instead of being weighed down by the struggle, he sought out community and founded the non-profit Sound Mind Live whose mission is to foster dialogue and action on mental health through music. Forbes shared insight into his organization and its music festival this spring which included performances by Iron & Wine, Hiss Golden Messenger and more.

Photo Credit: Hannah Cohen



