Chris James Releases New Track 'I Wanna Feel Good'

Chris James Releases New Track 'I Wanna Feel Good'

The track was released today via Nettwerk Music Group.

Nov. 25, 2022  

Berlin based songwriter and producer Chris James teams up with gnash for his new song "I Wanna Feel Good" today via Nettwerk Music Group.

Delivering an honest, upbeat indie-pop song about doing your best, "I Wanna Feel Good" was written alongside gnash during a recent visit to Los Angeles. The track was born after only a couple hours from a conversation the two had about wanting to be okay with what's going on in their heads.

"Gnash and I wrote this song during my four month stay in Los Angeles. I think both of us really connected on the feeling of just wanting to be okay with what's going on in our heads and both of us started exchanging stories about it. Two hours later we had 'I Wanna Feel Good'", states Chris James about "I Wanna Feel Good."

Chris James is a German-American songwriter-producer based in Berlin. Picking up the guitar at an early age, he amassed a large following throughout his YouTube channel. Recently, Chris hit another major milestone, co-writing RIAA Gold-certified Billboard Hot 100 #1 (and Global 200 #1) song, "Life Goes On" by BTS. Chris' melodies have found their way into the biggest charts in the world.

His track, "Not Angry," has been gaining momentum on Chinese platform, Douyin, garnering over 4 billion uses of the song and entering the 'Taiwan Viral 50' as well as 'Trending Hits' on Spotify. Chris has gone on to release several songs under his own name, totaling over 70 million streams. As a songwriter, Chris has achieved over 800 million streams and counting on Spotify.

Listen to the new single here:



