Chris Hillman to Perform at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts

Four-time Grammy nominee and folk/rock innovator Chris Hillman chronicles his storied music career alongside long-time musical partner Herb Pedersen at Pepperdine University's Smothers Theatre in Malibu on Saturday, September 21 at 8 p.m. at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Tickets, priced starting at $20 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or visiting arts.pepperdine.edu. More information about Hillman is available at chrishillman.com. More information about Pedersen is available at herbpedersen.com.

Hillman is more than a rock star. Arguably the pioneer of the genre known as "country rock," he is one of the architects of contemporary American music. Hillman's multi-award-winning guitar, mandolin, and bass playing, along with his passionate embrace of music, has made him a national treasure for his contributions to the folk, bluegrass, country, and rock genres.

Hillman grew up in California in the '50s. After his sister came home from studying art at the University of Mexico and the University of Colorado with a stack of Pete Seeger, Woody Guthrie, Lead Belly, and other records under her arm, 15-year-old Hillman became enamored with folk and bluegrass music.

In 1963 fresh out of high school, he joined his first band, the Scottsville Squirrel Barkers playing mandolin. The Squirrel Barkers, based in San Diego, performed throughout California until disbanding later in the year. The Golden State Boys, with brothers Vern and Rex Gosdin and Don Parmely, offered Hillman the job as mandolin player in their bluegrass group. They were seen every week on the local television program Cal's Corral, and they continued to perform in numerous country and western clubs in Los Angeles County.

This gave Hillman the experience he needed, working with such seasoned musicians as the Gosdin Brothers and Don Parmely. They were offered a record deal and recorded one album The Hillmen, which eventually was released on Sugar Hill Records.

The rest is history, with Hillman going on to be a founding member of the Byrds, the Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas, the Souther Hillman Furay Band, McGuinn Clark and Hillman and the Desert Rose Band. Throughout his six-decade career he also recorded solo albums. He has had great success as a songwriter: a partial list includes Tom Petty, Dwight Yoakam, Marty Stuart, Emmylou Harris, Sheryl Crow, Steve Earle, Dan Fogelberg, The Oak Ridge Boys and Beck.

Hillman's close friend and collaborator for more than 50 years, Pedersen began his career in Berkeley, California in the early 1960s, playing 5-string banjo and acoustic guitar with artists such as David Grisman, Butch Waller, David Nelson and Jerry Garcia. His recording discography is a like a "who's who" of the 1970s and 1980s singer/songwriter scene-Emmylou Harris, John Denver, Linda Rondstadt, Vince Gill, Johnny Rivers, Dan Fogelberg, James Taylor, Gordon Lightfoot, Jennifer Warnes, and John Prine have used Pedersen's talents in the past and he continues to lend his voice to new recording projects. Pedersen has also been involved in television and motion picture soundtracks since the early 1970s. The Rockford Files, Smokey and The Bandit, Maverick, Hunter, and The Simpsons have used Pedersen either on 5-string banjo or vocals for many years. His songwriting has been another mainstay of his career. The Seldom Scene, the Dillards, the Desert Rose Band and Alan Jackson have all recorded Pedersen's songs. He has been a member of the Pine Valley Boys, Vern and Ray, the Dillards, the Laurel Canyon Ramblers, the Desert Rose Band, J2B2, and Loafers' Glory. Pedersen has given his time and talent to many charitable events.

The Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts at Pepperdine University provides high-quality activities for over 50,000 people from over 1,000 zip codes annually through performances, rehearsals, museum exhibitions, and master classes. Located on Pepperdine's breathtaking Malibu campus overlooking the Pacific, the Center serves as a hub for the arts, uniquely linking professional guest artists with Pepperdine students as well as patrons from surrounding Southern California communities. Facilities include the 450-seat Smothers Theatre, the 118-seat Raitt Recital Hall, the "black box" Helen E. Lindhurst Theatre, and the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art.





