Chris Garneau Shares 'Out Of Love' Single via Cool Hunting

On October 20th, New York based, enigmatic singer-songwriter Chris Garneau shared a brand new single "Out of Love", the lead single and title-track off his forthcoming EP out late fall.



"Out of Love" was written by Garneau, produced & recorded with Patrick Higgins at Future Past studios in Upstate New York. Since 2018, Higgins & Garneau have collaborated on much of Garneau's work, including his most recent full-length, The Kind (2021), and various, dynamic singles— much of which have enjoyed TV & film placements since their release.



For "Out of Love", Garneau approached Higgins with a compelling vision for a song exploring a young man's journey to peace after leaving behind a troubled past. With a raw demo in hand, Higgins and Garneau collaborated to create a lush and cinematic sonic landscape for the character to take shape, featuring candy-lacquered Lynchian synths and the dreamy hum of a Wurlitzer. Garneau's crystalline vocals naturally take center stage, showcasing a remarkable ability to navigate the intricate vocal acrobatics of vintage soul and R&B towards an intimate, hushed narrative.

This new EP is made up of four songs, each one is a character-driven story about being transformed in some way by love. This is Garneau's first collaboration with his boyfriend, Marc Briz, a lyricist and fiction writer. Garneau & Briz queer archetypal narratives and veer towards the Americana: the lovesick cowboy, the celebrity actor who pines for the spiritual, the addict who leaves this earth with love for the life he lived.



All songs are produced by Garneau alongside Patrick Higgins (Zs, eponymous solo project, Nicolas Jaar), co-produced and mixed by Dan Marcellus (Lo Fang, Happy Hollows), and mastered by Ruairi O'Flaherty (Lana del Rey, Taylor Swift, Rufus Wainwright). With additional bass from Cat Popper (Ryan Adams, Norah Jones), Tim Lappin (Chet Faker, Vlad Holiday); guitar from Kirk Schoenherr (Tegan & Sarah, Elle King), string arragements from Emily Booher (Fiona Apple, Sofia Campos), this work is a major departure for Garneau.



The “Out of Love” EP will be released December 8th via The Orchard and Rough Tade Publishing.

Chris Garneau Bio

Chris Garneau entered the New York music scene in 2006 with his debut album 'Music for Tourists', first released on Absolutely Kosher Records. The album was later released in Europe & Asia. Vincent Moon shot his Take-Away Show series which earned the singer-songwriter worldwide visibility, and particular attention in France where the session was shot.

Garneau later released 'C-Sides' EP (2007), 'El Radio' LP (2009), 'Winter Games' LP (2013), and 'Yours' LP (2018) to critical acclaim. He has toured extensively in North America, Europe, Asia, & Brazil, where he has shared the stage with Xiu Xiu, Jose Gonzalez, Keren Ann, My Brightest Diamond, Joan as Policewoman, Dawn Landes, Emily Jane White, Camera Obscura, among many others. Garneau opened for Charlotte Gainsbourg at the Montreux Jazz Festival in 2010. With roots in New York & Paris, he has been attracting impassioned fans around the world since his debut.

Garneau's fifth studio album 'The Kind' was produced by Patrick Higgins and was released in January 2021. Singles "Ballard", "Stranger", "Now On" (Home Demo), and a remix of "Winter Song 1" from Witxes have been released over 2022, and in 2023 "Overexposure".

'Out of Love', a new EP and his first collaboration with Marc Briz, will be released in December 2023. Garneau's sixth LP "Prince" is slated for a Fall 2024 release.