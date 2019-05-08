Chloe Debuts Video For GIVING UP ON YOU

Powerhouse vocalist and songwriter Chloe has released the official music video for her cinematic track "Giving Up On You." The heart-rendering video, which features Nathan James of British rock band Inglorious and Trans-Siberian Orchestra, acts as a conversation between two lovers in the midst of a breakup. Filmed at several locations in Hot Springs, VA and the Mad Donkey in Astoria, NY by Adam Sewell of Digital Spark Studios, it features alternating scenes to provide a full picture from both sides of the story. "Giving Up On You" comes from Chloe's long-awaited debut solo album, The In-Between. View the video for "Giving Up On You" below!

Chloe says ""Giving Up On You" was originally written from my a single point of view. However, after living with the song for some time, knew it was a perfect opportunity to be re-written as a duet. Nathan James was the only choice in mind as the idea of a duet between us two has been in the works since the day we met back in 2013. He is a vocal freak and I knew the chemistry would be magical. Nathan recorded his vocals in the UK and then flew to NYC to perform at my album release show. His portion of the video was also filmed in New York. Couldn't have worked out more perfectly."

Last month, Chloe release her long-awaited debut solo album, The In-Between. The deeply personal concept album was born from a journey of self-discovery following an emotional heartbreak. From the debut single "Renegade" to the vibrant "Crazy" (featuring guitar legend Al Pitrelli) to the groovy "Dirty Disco," Chloe builds a narrative that offers a personal look at her metamorphosis. The most powerful and personal of the tracks, "Don't Let Yourself Down," took shape from words that Chloe's mother said to her in one of her saddest moments. The song serves as a catalyst for the rest of the album and has a universal meaning far beyond the initial intention. The In-Between is now available at www.chloelowery.com.

Chloe has been the featured vocalist for recording and touring phenomenon Trans-Siberian Orchestra since 2010 and has toured extensively and performed on Broadway with international sensation Rocktopia. She has also recorded and toured with beloved keyboardist/composer Yanni on his landmark Yanni Voices album and tour, performed with renowned jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, has been a soloist with the New York City Ballet, collaborated with noted hard-rock guitarist Joel Hoekstra, and even stepped into Janis Joplin's shoes to tour with her legendary band Big Brother and the Holding Company.





