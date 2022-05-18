Child Seat (members of Light FM, Bizou, MAWD) Share New Single 'Burning' ft. Smashing Pumpkins' Jeff Schroeder

Los Angeles-based band Child Seat is pleased announce their debut album Bad Holiday which will be released on August 5 via Moonboot! Records (pre-order). Today the band is sharing "Burning" the latest pre-release single to be lifted from the forthcoming release. The song debuted today at Glide Magazine and is on all streaming platforms now.

The song "Burning" refers to the 2021 Caldor wildfire that threatened Child Seat's Madeleine Mathews' hometown and wiped-out hundreds of thousands of acres of land that she'd hiked and traversed throughout her youth as well as a small nearby town. "Burning" is a reminder that life throws us curveballs, including losing the things we love most. Nothing is set in stone, and nothing lasts forever.

With the 2020 pandemic, it often especially felt like one roadblock after another was arising. Yet, the world keeps turning and life/time keeps charging forward even when the going gets tough. We are all handed various experiences and even though it can feel like heavy and unwarranted lessons, it often makes us appreciate the good things/little things while they are with us.

"Burning's" instrumentals were created by Child Seat's Josiah Mazzaschi during the pandemic, and was another song that he shipped off to Madeleine to create lyrics/melody while stuck in bed with Covid. Mathews instantly felt connected to the sound, and during the heaviness of the fires that devastated Northern California, the words and melody easily spilled out of her as she tried to process her shock and sadness. "Burning" features the distinct styling of Jeff Schroeder (guitarist of the Smashing Pumpkins) with a solo that really brings the song to new heights at the climax of the song.

"Burning" follows the album's lead single "Fever Dream" which was released earlier this spring. The band just released a live video for the song which was filmed at The Cave Studios in Los Angeles and features Alison Loewe (bass/backing vocals), Argel Cota (drums) and saxophone player Ron Dzuibla, who played on Jon Batiste's Grammy award winning album We Are. Fever Dream" is available now on all streaming platforms for any playlist shares.

Fans in Los Angeles can catch Child Seat live tonight at Harvard And Stone with Bizou and Dream Phases, presented by BuzzbandsLA.

Child Seat, the powerhouse duo formed in 2021 by Madeleine Mathews (MAWD) and Josiah Mazzaschi (Light FM, Bizou), turns pandemic setbacks into indie rock gold. With the entirety of their debut album written remotely during the pandemic, Mathews' powerful rock vocals, reminiscent of artists like Brittany Howard/Karen O., creates a unique juxtaposition over Mazzaschi's 80's synth-heavy instrumentals and blended with MGMT/Beach House/Arctic Monkeys vibes.

Child Seat encompasses both Mathews and Mazzaschi's strengths. Mazzaschi has over 20+ years of success recording and producing artists like The Jesus and the Mary Chain, Jeff Schroeder of the Smashing Pumpkins, Deap Vally, Built to Spill, Rilo Kiley and more, as well as writing/performing for his own projects; Light FM, Motorhome, and Bizou. Mathews, who has fronted and written for numerous bands as well has won songwriting competitions, is defined by her unique vocal styling and powerful lyricism.

Watch the official music video for the new single here: