Chicago's Rising Star Imani Nichele Releases 'sweatergawd.' Produced By Nolan The Ninja

After premiering her last release on Apple Music 1's Discovered show back in March, Imani Nichele is back with a new offering titled “sweatergawd. (freestyle)” Stream HERE

Produced by familiar underground name Nolan The Ninja, the track is only just over a minute long. It feels more than complete in her delivery—clearly heavily hip-hop inspired—almost as if it's alluding to what musical greatness is inevitably following from the skilled Chicago-based writer in 2024.

Imani discusses the new song:

“This is really just a warmup but ‘sweatergawd.' was so much fun to make! I don't think any artist enjoys being rushed or feeling like there is a window for when they can or will be received. I know when I'm here, you'll feel it. Every time, the proof will always be the quality of my art.”

Imani Nichele is a Chicago-based 22-year old poet, rapper, singer/songwriter & DJ. Born & raised in Detroit, MI –her work has diverse influences on spectrums between alternative, folk and underground Hip-Hop. During her teenage years, she was active in poetry workshops & even wrote a book at the age of 17.

After excelling in the community and serving as the 2018 Detroit Youth Poet Laureate –she began to pursue music & released her 4-track EP, WELLNESS CHECKin 2022. In addition to being a solo artist, sheis co-founder of DJ duo 22xS under the alias “Mani duh Mixer”. Aside from her marrying melancholic melodies, the young artist has also toured; traveling overseas & US spot dates. Currently, Imani is working on a new project with more show dates to be announced soon.

Photo Credit: SPORT CAST