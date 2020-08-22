Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cher Will Headline LGBTQ+ Fundraiser For Joe Biden

Article Pixel

The event takes place on August 31.

Aug. 22, 2020  

Cher is set to headline an LGBTQ+ fundraiser for Joe Biden, being held on August 31, Deadline reports.

The musical icon has showed her support for Biden, and recently tweeted "Joe is my president."

The fundraiser will also feature an appearance from former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as well as Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI).

The tickets for the event start at $1,000 per person, and the top-priced tickets are $100,000. Donors of $50,000 and above will get to participate in a "virtual clutch."

Read more on Deadline.


Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEOS: Watch More Highlights of Our Next on Stage: Dance Edition Contestants - Enter Now to Win!
  • 10 Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
  • 9 Rachel Bay Jones Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
  • Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra Will Present COME TOGETHER Concert on the Square