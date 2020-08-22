Cher Will Headline LGBTQ+ Fundraiser For Joe Biden

The event takes place on August 31.

Cher is set to headline an LGBTQ+ fundraiser for Joe Biden, being held on August 31, Deadline reports.

The musical icon has showed her support for Biden, and recently tweeted "Joe is my president."

AM PROUD JOE BIDDEN SUPPORTER♥️.LOVE, RESPECT,& BELIEVE IN JOE.I WILL NEVER STOP BELIEVING IN JOE,& I'M NO STARRY EYED GIRL.I'VE SEEN IT ALL & JOE IS MY PRESIDENT♥️.JOE WILL HELP WORKING FAMILIES.

WE HAVE A MILLION SHATTERED DREAMS..I TRUST JOE 2 PUT THEM BACK TOGETHER AGAIN - Cher (@cher) August 21, 2020

The fundraiser will also feature an appearance from former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as well as Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) and Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI).

The tickets for the event start at $1,000 per person, and the top-priced tickets are $100,000. Donors of $50,000 and above will get to participate in a "virtual clutch."

