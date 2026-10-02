Chelsea Jordan Releases WORST CASE Ahead of Austin City Limits Debut

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Emerging singer-songwriter Chelsea Jordan has released her latest single 'worst case,' out now via Arista Records. The single arrives ahead of her festival debut at Austin City Limits.

The single is an ode to taking a chance, trusting your gut, and saying yes to the unexpected. Inspired by Chelsea's personal experience of spontaneously flying to New York for a boy she had merely met, the track captures what it means to take a chance when you're young and have the freedom to do so. At its core, 'worst case' is about embracing spontaneity and realizing that sometimes, the biggest risk is not taking the chance at all.

'The theme of 'worst case' is 'choosing curiosity over certainty'. This song is special because it's entirely based on the true story of me meeting a guy in Paris 4 days before flying back to la. We ended up spending all 4 days together and the minute I landed in LA, he called me and said 'meet me in New York tomorrow. I need to see you'. Next thing I knew I was getting on a flight the next day to New York. shows off my ability to follow my intuition and say 'yes' even if it's terrifying. I have a very strong relationship with my intuition and I trust it all at costs — no matter what, it always leads me somewhere new & unexpected.' - Chelsea Jordan

On Sunday, October 11th, Chelsea will make her Austin City Limits debut, marking her first-ever festival performance. Named a top emerging artist to watch in 2026 by Hypebae, she kicked off the year with her NYC performance debut supporting Australian pop sensation Ruel across select dates of his North American tour. Chelsea has built a devoted following drawn to her warm aura, captivating voice and relatability. She continues to shape a sound that blends soulful pop and R&B influences with modern honesty and style.

Released in early 2026, Chelsea's latest EP, better late than not at all, features her hit single 'picky choosy,' which has surpassed 6 million streams to date. With her 2024 debut single, 'THE GOOD PARTS,' Chelsea captured themes of growth, vulnerability, and finding confidence in imperfection — a reflection of her own story and the foundation of the music she's shared since. In addition to releasing her BETTER WHEN I'M LONELY EP in 2024, she's forged authentic collaborations with brands like Adidas, who featured her in their '1000 Originals Stories' campaign celebrating individuality and creativity, and was recently dressed by Miu Miu for Paris Fashion Week.

Before pursuing music full-time, Chelsea was a dedicated lacrosse player with a Division I commitment — a background that mirrors the focus and drive she now brings to her artistry. Grounded, inspired, and self-assured, Chelsea Jordan continues to shape her sound and presence as one of the emerging voices redefining what it means to be an artist in the digital age.

About Chelsea Jordan

Chelsea Jordan is a Baltimore-born singer-songwriter whose music blends heartfelt storytelling with soulful pop and R&B influences. Named a top emerging artist to watch in 2026 by Hypebae, she's known for her warm, expressive voice and genuine connection with listeners, building a community that values honesty and self-expression just as much as sound and style. Her breakaway fan favorite 'halfwaythru' — an infectious R&B-pop anthem — has garnered over 10 million streams on Spotify and secured spots on top playlists including Spotify's Pop Rising, Pop Sauce, and Fresh Finds.

Chelsea's creative journey began at USC's Thornton School of Music before gaining recognition on TikTok for her vocal performances and relatable, down-to-earth content. What started as short covers and candid moments quickly grew into a platform for sharing her own original music. In November 2025, she signed to Arista Records and released her major label debut single 'level out.' She most recently released the infectious anthem 'picky choosy,' which has been met with acclaim from both new and existing listeners.

Beyond music, Chelsea's eye-catching personal style has cemented her place in the fashion world, with features in campaigns for Adidas, Guess and Urban Outfitters, plus high-profile collaborations with Coach, Miu Miu, Levi's, Timberland, and more. Before pursuing music full-time, she was a dedicated Division I lacrosse player — a background that mirrors the focus and drive she now brings to her artistry.

Grounded, creative, and self-assured, Chelsea Jordan continues to shape her sound and presence as one of the emerging voices redefining what it means to be an artist in the digital age.

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