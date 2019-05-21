Check Out Kara Marni's New Single LOSE MY LOVE

Following a whirlwind start to the year in which Kara has been named in both Amazon + Vogue Ones To Watch 2019, announced as main support for Lewis Capaldi's Great Escape show, featured as Box TV Fresh Focus Artist of The Month for March, selected for a support slot with Mabel at Liverpool Sound City, and celebrating over 15 million combined streams, the London R&B artist shares her first new music of 2019.

2018 saw the release of Love Just Ain't Enough, her acclaimed debut project. It was named as one of Noisey's Most Underrated EP's of 2018 - and her follow up single MOVE, earned multiple accolades including: BBC Radio 1 Introducing Track of the Week; spins from Annie Mac, Target, Mistajam and Huw Stephens; notable playlists such as UK Rising / This is How We Do / R&B UK and press nods from partners such as The Fader, Vogue, Hunger, Pitchfork, Complex and Nylon.

Stream HERE and watch the video here:

With show-stopping vocals that emulate that rich, powerful, timeless sound of classic artists such as Sade, Minnie Ripperton, Amy Winehouse and Lauryn Hill who form her rich tapestry of influences, Kara delivers her own unique blend of contemporary R&B, sprinkled with classic soul.

Quoting from the track...Kara explains:

"Lose my love is a warning to a lover who's already well past their last chance... and although you like them, there's no more slacking to be had!"

2019 promises to be a big year as the one-to-watch artist prepares to release another run of exemplary new music, and gears up for the release of another much anticipated body of work, bolstered by a headline UK and European tour.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You