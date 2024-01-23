Chastity Unveils New Song 'Nightmare'

Now, Chastity is following that up with another standalone single / Suffer Summer album outtake "Nightmare."

By: Jan. 23, 2024

Chastity Unveils New Song 'Nightmare'

Brandon Williams makes resonant songs that capture isolation and resilience. As the songwriter behind Chastity, the Whitby, Ontario musician has made three unrelentingly perceptive albums, culminating in the cathartic Suffer Summer LP released on Deathwish Inc. / Dine Alone Records.

Now, Chastity is following that up with another standalone single / Suffer Summer album outtake "Nightmare," which follows last year's single drop "Halfway." 

Look for more exciting news incoming from Chastity very soon.

Photo by: Luis Mora.



