Chase Goehring Set To Release Sophomore EP CRIMSON

Indie pop recording artist and reality television entertainment contestant, Chase Goehring, is set to release his sophomore EP, CRIMSON.* The recording project, featuring five original tracks, will be available via all digital and streaming outlets (Amazon, iTunes, Spotify, Pandora, Rhapsody, etc.) on Friday, October 25, 2019. (Pre-sale event begins Friday, October 4, 2019).

Produced by Erik Belz and Joe Carrell, and recorded at various Nashville locations (House of Blues Studio/ Treasure Isle Studio), the musical compilation of new-age tunes blends pop synths with folk-rooted acoustic guitar, ukele and piano tones carried by Goehring's textured vocal range. Showcasing the songwriter's talent to cater to multiple genres, the "America's Got Talent" (Season 12/2017)/"X Factor" (Season 3/2013) contender delivers a rare juxtaposition with feverish compassion, both lyrically and sonically, as a common thread throughout.

"I feel like this recording project has been a long time in the making; the fans have long awaited new music," Chase Goehring said. "I wasn't really raised with music playing in the background, so I cannot offer insight as to musical influctions that listeners can expect to hear. I just wrote what I felt and sing what I hear. The storylines encapsulate personal experiences, including co-writing and my experience in learning how to convey a story with insight from another's perspective."

Carribean instrumentation sets the tone of the title track, "Crimson (Chase Goehring • Erik Belz)," as the heartbeat of the EP, while "Image" (Chase Goehring • Erik Belz), livened with an old school bass groove and a hip hop vibe, challenges personal introspect and the value of self-worth. The songwriter's personal favorite, "Aftermath" (Chase Goehring • Kyle Rife), is a dark and haunting piano ballad that closes the door on love, set apart by a "happy dance" in "Stepping Stone" (Chase Goehring • Marcus Hummon) featuring Goehring's performance on ukele.

The EP will be available via all major digital retail and streaming outlets (Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Tidal etc.) on Friday, October 25, 2019. Digital retail distribution services will be provided by TuneCore. Chase is slated to appear on "TODAY in Nashville" (WSM-TV, Nashville, TN) on Thursday morning, September 26, 2019.





