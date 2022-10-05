Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Charlotte Sands Announces Vydia Distribution Deal

Charlotte Sands Announces Vydia Distribution Deal

The deal will allow her to remain independent.

Oct. 05, 2022  

Rising pop/rock superstar Charlotte Sands has been turning heads in the music industry, being featured on huge songs from The Maine, Taking Back Sunday, Sleeping With Sirens and Cheat Codes, among others.

With her bright blue hair and her infectious attitude, Charlotte recently took her talents to the stadium stage in the UK opening for My Chemical Romance as part of their reunion tour this past May.

After being sought after by various record labels, Charlotte announced she has ultimately signed a distribution deal with Vydia, which will allow her to remain independent, in control of her content, and provide her team with the infrastructure, tools, and resources needed to be successful.

Chris Maltese, who recently joined Vydia as a Director of Label & Artist Relations, and had previously signed and worked with Charlotte during his time at Believe, shares "I'm honored to once again be able to work with Charlotte Sands and her team as we start a new chapter here at Vydia. Her combination of talent, work ethic and drive along with her unwavering loyalty to her fanbase, create the ideal formula for success. I am beyond confident that Charlotte Sands will soon be a household name."

Charlotte Sands is currently on her first headline tour after supporting both The Maine and YUNGBLUD on their respective headline runs earlier this year. For more information, visit: https://charlottesands.com/#tour.

Photo credit: Dillon Jordan / @dillphotos




