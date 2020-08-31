Charlie Daniels Jr. Announces Continuance of His Father's Legacy with Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc.

Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc.’s first major licensing venture will be announced in the coming days.

Charlie Daniels Jr., son of the late Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member Charlie Daniels, today announced a new direction for his father's legacy. Tomorrow, September 1, Daniels' longtime company, CDB, Inc., will transition into Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc. The venture will focus on product branding and licensing, various Charlie Daniels legacy projects, as well as official CDB merchandise.

"My mom and I were devastated over the passing of my father," Daniels Jr. explains. "As the dust settles, we want to keep his legacy alive and extend it for future generations. So, we have established a new company to do just that. We're excited for what the future holds."

"I was blessed to have been a small part of an incredible journey that lasted almost 50 years," notes Daniels' longtime manager David Corlew. "I'm glad to see that Hazel and Charlie Jr. are committed to extending the legacy of my friend, patriot and gifted artist, Charlie Daniels."

Charlie Daniels Brand, Inc.'s first major licensing venture will be announced in the coming days with additional historical Charlie Daniels projects in the works.

"We are keeping some of the original management staff in place and will continue to search for opportunities to operate together again as a full team," Daniels Jr. adds. "We will always be a family. Dad left a beautiful flame behind him, and to honor his legacy, we want it to shine brightly for many years to come."

On February 22 of next year, the music world will come together to honor Daniels at the 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels. The star-studded concert will be held at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and will feature performances by ALABAMA, Ricky Skaggs, Old Crow Medicine Show, The Marshall Tucker Band, Junior Brown, CeCe Winans, Chris Janson, Charley Pride, Larry, Steve & Rudy: The Gatlin Brothers, Big & Rich, Gretchen Wilson, Cowboy Troy, Delbert McClinton, Keb' Mo', The Outlaws, 38 Special, The Allman Betts Band, Cedric Burnside, Jenny Tolman, the Atlanta Rhythm Section, Travis Denning, Mickey Gilley, Johnny Lee, Rhett Akins, Scooter Brown Band, The SteelDrivers, Pure Prairie League and comedian Dusty Slay. Daniels' band, The Charlie Daniels Band, will also perform to honor their legendary frontman.

The 2021 Volunteer Jam: A Musical Salute to Charlie Daniels is produced by Outback Presents in association with David Corlew and Associates and Conway Entertainment Group. Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.com and the Bridgestone Arena box office.

