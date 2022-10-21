Charlie Cunningham Releases New Single 'Downpour'

Charlie Cunningham returns with 'Downpour', his first new music in over two years. The song represents a new chapter in Charlie's career, which has already seen him exceed 500 million streams.

Charlie says, "'Downpour' is an attempt to confront and reason with my inner critic and the perceived external ones."

'Downpour' was written by Charlie, and produced by Sam Scott and Gareth Jones, the latter of whom also mixed the track. It was recorded at Charlie's home in Buckinghamshire.

This summer has seen Charlie perform extensively, calling at festivals including the Montreal Jazz Festival, Reeperbahn, Whisper, Golden Leaves, Sacred Ground and Ottawa Bluesfest. This weekend will see him headline two nights at Salon IKSV in Istanbul.

Charlie Cunningham first established his reputation with a series of EPs, which he later sequenced into a compilation with the cohesive flow of an album. His first official album, 2017's Lines, was recorded with producer Duncan Tootill and released on Dumont Dumont - home to similarly evocative artists such as RY X and Josin.

After many discovered his talents via fan favorites such as 'Minimum' and 'Lights Off', Charlie returned with 2019's 'Permanent Way', which was produced by Sam Scott and Rodaidh McDonald (Sampha, King Krule) and mixed by Cherif Hashizume (Jon Hopkins, Brian Eno). His most recent release was 2020's 'Pieces' EP. New Album details will be announced soon.

Listen here: