Charlie Clark Releases New Single 'Blink of an Eye'

As the nights draw-in and world begins to close a weary eyelid in 2021, Astrid frontman Charlie Clark and founder of No Big Deal Records has released an emotive single of change to chime with the seasons.

Following a sunny spell in Los Angeles with a high-flying career in the music industry, "Blink of an Eye" was written as Clark returned home to the blustery shores of Stornoway to face some hard truths and the end of an era.

A song about life passing before your very eyes and facing up to life's most difficult choices, to finding a brighter future and forging a new destiny, Charlie Clark reflects of the track:

"I was getting overwhelmed with melancholy about relationships and mistakes I'd made and things I should and have not done etc. I was reflecting on more microcosmic internal issues.... I refer to my mind as radio K-F**k fairly often. Sometimes the best thing to do when you feel overwhelmed is nothing at all."

Initially written on just acoustic guitar, the resplendent finished version ventures from sleepy, pared-back melancholia, before erupting into colourful, cosmic arrangements adorned with Beatles-esque multilayered harmonies, blazing mellotron melodies and supernova guitar lines.

Produced by Jason Shaw (Cambodian Space Project) and mastered by Mark Gardener from RIDE, "Blink of an Eye" is epic and emphatic, without being bombastic and strikes a direct hit at the emotional heart of the track. It was recorded in Uig on the Isle of Lewis, alongside other sessions for Charlie Clark's upcoming album: 'Late Night Drinking' - coming soon.

"Blink of an Eye" arrives as the latest in a string of releases from Clark's newly launched independent label: No Big Deal Music. Seeking to introduce independent music from the Scottish Highlands and Islands in which he currently lives, as well as the finest sounds to have caught his ear from the wider world; Clark has already released inspiring new cuts from Isle of Lewis native Scott C Park and ascending LA artist Clarke & The Himselfs. With further new releases already in the pipeline, standby for new music from The Joshua Hotel and Scott C Park before the year is out. Charlie Clark will also be releasing his long-awaited debut album: 'Late Night Drinking' on the label in the coming months.

Listen to the new single here: