Charlie Castell Releases 'Christmas in Love' EP Feat. Jessica Mellott

Los Angeles musician Charlie Castell ushers in the Holidays with the release of Christmas in Love featuring award-winning singer and actress Jessica Mellott. The four songs on the EP include fun takes on two holiday classics ‘Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” and “Jingle Bell Rock,” accompanied by two originals, the beautiful piano ballad “Christmas in Love” and the upbeat rocker “I’m What You’re Looking For.”

Christmas in Love follows Charlie’s political opus, Beautiful Apocalypse, which was released the Friday before the U.S. elections. It offers a respite and a healthy dose of much-needed joy in a time of uncertainty.

Beautiful Apocalypse is a rock album that is both a searing indictment of the political system and a call to arms for activism, social change, and unity through cooperation and love.

Known for pushing boundaries and sparking dialogue, Charlie combined powerful lyrics with a rich mix of genres, including rock and pop, woven in with his singer-songwriter roots to deliver a soundtrack that empowers and challenges listeners to reflect on the state of our world. Written amidst turbulent political climates and mounting calls for change, Beautiful Apocalypse captures the pulse of now, inviting audiences to consider topics from taking on political corruption, religious hypocrisy, climate change disinformation, and gun violence. Each track is an anthem of resilience, with themes that resonate deeply in today's society.

In the wake of the election, Charlie has channeled his focus on community and bringing people together. He gathered up his circle of activists and engaged citizens, inviting them into his inner circle, which he is structuring as a place of refuge. “I had to take inventory after the election. Take time to regroup, and make it a point to find joy in every day,” says Charlie. “I know there are a lot of us, especially those in the activist community, who are disappointed and upset, but now is a time to band together. It’s unclear what our next steps are to make the world a better place, but I look forward to helping others find like-minded souls who want to do good and just taking the time to be there and support each other. We have already seen that the world has improved because many of us do little things daily. I’d like to help others take time for self-care and to take a breath so that we all can continue to make positive change.”

With 30 years of music under his belt and a wide range of social and organizational work, Charlie has built for himself a network of loyal fans and combative activists whose belief in the return of America’s most signature qualities takes precedence. These singles and this album are going to be the levers used to create a unique push in our social landscape that, like in the past, will be led by the artists and inspired by their art.

