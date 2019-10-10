Charli XCX Releases Music Video for 'White Mercedes'

Pop's esteemed music vanguard Charli XCX displays beautiful vulnerability in her new mini-film music video for new single "White Mercedes" off the Grammy nominated, platinum selling artist's recently released third studio album "Charli" out now on Atlantic Records.

Watch the music video below!

The Colin Solal Cardo and team directed music video, filmed in Kiev, Ukraine, follows the teams' collaboration on previous single, "Gone" featuring Christine & the Queens . Chris recently joined Charli for a late night debut performance on The Tonight Show alongside a couch interview with Jimmy Fallon about 'Charli' album and more. Also see the British pop trailblazer perform "White Mercedes" from her 'Live from the Artists Den' episode airing on the show's current season and check local PBS listings.

The art of collaboration is at the heart of "Charli," a verified savior of pop, Charli seamlessly binds musical genres from the vast pop spectrum. With Executive Production by Charli XCX and A. G. Cook, collaborators include Lizzo, Christine and the Queens, Haim, Troye Sivan, Brooke Candy, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Sky Ferreira, Clairo and Yaeji. Charli teamed with AR makeup artist Ines Alpha to design her artworks with a goal of dismantling classic beauty ideals, a pairing which resulted in her striking album cover.

Multi-award-winning artist Charli XCX has accrued two Billboard Music Awards, a YouTube Music Award, two Sesac 'Songwriter of the Year' Awards, plus nominations at the Grammys, BRIT Awards and MTV EMA's. As trailblazer behind the multi-platinum and global No.1's "Fancy", "I Love It" and the hit "Boom Clap", Charli has also released the critically-acclaimed mixtapes 'Number 1 Angel' and 'Pop 2', and released her prolific summer crush anthem "Boys" and "1999 featuring Troye Sivan". This year Charli attended the Met Gala as a special guest of Vogue, and performed for the amFAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival.

The singer, songwriter and pop savant embarks on the second half of her transatlantic Charli LIVE tour with sold-out shows in forthcoming cities - see full North American itinerary below!

"Charli" tracklisting:

1. Next Level Charli

2. Gone feat. Christine and the Queens

3. Cross You Out feat. Sky Ferreira

4. 1999 feat. Troye Sivan

5. Click feat. Kim Petras and Tommy Cash

6. Warm feat. HAIM

7. Thoughts

8. Blame It On Your Love feat. Lizzo

9. White Mercedes

10. Silver Cross

11. I Don't Wanna Know

12. Official

13. Shake It feat. Big Freedia, CupcakKe, Brooke Candy and Pabllo Vittar

14. February 2017 feat. Clairo and Yaeji

15. 2099 feat. Troye Sivan

2019 Charli LIVE:

OCT:

11 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue * -- SOLD OUT

12 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues - SOLD OUT

14 - Toronto, ON - Rebel - SOLD OUT

15 - Montreal, QB - Corona Theatre % -- SOLD OUT

17 - Boston, MA - House of Blues %

18 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club - SOLD OUT

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer * -- SOLD OUT

21 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 - SOLD OUT

22 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 % -- SOLD OUT

SUPPORTS:

+ Tommy Genesis | # Brooke Candy | * Dorian Electra | % Allie X

Phoenix: Brooke Candy Direct / Dorian Electric 1st of 3

Tour tickets: available here.





Related Articles View More Music Stories