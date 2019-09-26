Charli XCX Performed 'White Mercedes' For the First Time

Charli XCX: Live from the Artists Den premiered nationwide on public television the week of September 23rd (check local listings), as the second episode of Season 13 of Live from the Artists Den - a critically acclaimed television music series best known for presenting intimate concerts by extraordinary artists in un-traditional, often historic settings.



Platinum-selling, multi-talented pop futurist Charli XCX performed a special WorldPride NYC edition of Live from the Artists Den on The Rooftop at Pier 17 in the Seaport District to 1400 fans. The event, supported by Colgate and its Smile With Pride campaign, celebrated the LGBTQIA+ community and the importance of diversity and equal rights. It marked the first time that Charli XCX performed new music from her third studio album titled Charli.



For more information about "Charli XCX: Live from the Artists Den," please visit ArtistsDen.com. Season 13 will also feature performances by Grammy nominated, multi-platinum selling singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes, Grammy Award-nominated and platinum-selling, BRIT award-winning singer/songwriter James Bay and multi-platinum Australian singer/songwriter Vance Joy.

