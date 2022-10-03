Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Charleston, SC's Whitehall Releases First Single Off Upcoming Enci Records Debut Album

Charleston, SC's Whitehall Releases First Single Off Upcoming Enci Records Debut Album

Whitehall will be opening for the Goo Goo Dolls on tour in October and November.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 03, 2022  

Charleston, SC indie rock 4-piece Whitehall, newly signed to Southern California-based Enci Records (The Joy Formidable, Kulick, Fences), has released a new single titled "Rose" off their forthcoming label debut.

The band says, "Rose" is about communication. When we write music, it often feels like there's an underlying pressure to say something new or profound. The song wrestles with the dichotomy between being 'sick of meaning anything,' and the insecurity that comes with the fact that the things we communicate through our work is being imbued with meaning whether we like it or not."

Whitehall merges a dancey demeanor with an insatiable desire for more out of life, making for an incredibly energetic and heart opening live experience. When they aren't shotgunning La Croix, Whitehall tours the east coast.

On October 8th, Whitehall will open for Elliott at Brooklyn, NY's Warsaw. The act has also been announced as support for Goo Goo Dolls on the band's Chaos In Bloom Tour this fall (October 28-November 20). Tickets for the shows are on sale now. See dates below.

Whitehall has released a pair of albums, along with their recent 'Garden Song' EP, which was released earlier this year. Watch for more new music from the band to be dropped later this year.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Shows

OCT 08 Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY (w/ Elliott)

Performances Opening For Goo Goo Dolls

OCT 28 Pablo Center at the Confluence - Eau Claire, WI

OCT 30 Iowa State Center Stephens Auditorium - Ames, IA

OCT 31 Washington Pavilion / Mary W Sommervold Hall - Sioux Falls, SD

NOV 02 The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

NOV 03 Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Thrivent Hall - Appleton WI

NOV 05 Coronado Performing Arts Center - Rockford, IL

NOV 06 Embassy Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

NOV 07 Morris Performing Arts Center - South Bend, IN

NOV 09 Louisvlle Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY

NOV 11 Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts - Salina, KS

NOV 12 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK

NOV 14 ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin, TX

NOV 15 Tobin Center For The Performing Arts - San Antonio, TX

NOV 16 The Buddy Hall Of Performing Arts & Sciences / Helen Devitt Joes Theater - Lubbock, TX

NOV 18 Kiva Auditorium - Albuquerque NM

NOV 20 Plaza Theatre - El Paso, TX




From This Author - Michael Major


El Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan EventEl Capitan Theatre Hosting BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER Double Feature & Fan Event
October 3, 2022

The El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood is offering a double feature and two fan event screenings hosted by Nerdist for Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.' Fans will receive an exclusive mini poster, Wakanda Forever collectible tin with 64oz popcorn, LE 1,000 stained glass pin, event credential and 20oz bottled beverage with their ticket.
The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'The Beaches Return With New Single 'My People'
October 3, 2022

The Beaches have opened for acts such as The Rolling Stones and Foo Fighters, as well as many other critically acclaimed artists (Avril Lavigne, Alanis Morisette, The Aces, Passion Pit, and Eagles of Death Metal). Their last album was described by Elton John as “The best rock album of last year,” and they’ve been recognized with two Juno Awards.
Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'Ewan Macfarlane Shares Album Title-Track 'Milk'
October 3, 2022

Ahead of the release of his second solo album - EWAN MACFARLANE - is pleased to present its title-track: “Milk.' Lifted from what will be his second full-length release in under a year, the album finds the former Apollo 440 and Grim Northern Social frontman extending his confident new solo direction with swaggering cuts such as this.
INTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This WeekINTO THE WOODS to Perform on THE TODAY SHOW This Week
October 3, 2022

The Broadway cast of Into the Woods will perform on The TODAY Show this week. The broadcast will feature two performances, one during the show's 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. hours and the second during its 10:00 a.m. hours. The performances will mark the production's first televised performances.
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Her Diana Ross Concert Mishap on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
October 3, 2022

The excitement continues on “The Jennifer Hudson Show” with rapper-turned-actor LL Cool J, and Tony Award-winning playwright of “A Strange Loop” Michael R. Jackson. Plus, country singer Jimmie Allen, “Queer Eye’s” Bobby Berk, comedian Hasan Minhaj, and actor Kunal Nayyar sit down with Jennifer. Watch clips from this week's episodes now!