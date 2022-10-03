Charleston, SC's Whitehall Releases First Single Off Upcoming Enci Records Debut Album

Charleston, SC indie rock 4-piece Whitehall, newly signed to Southern California-based Enci Records (The Joy Formidable, Kulick, Fences), has released a new single titled "Rose" off their forthcoming label debut.

The band says, "Rose" is about communication. When we write music, it often feels like there's an underlying pressure to say something new or profound. The song wrestles with the dichotomy between being 'sick of meaning anything,' and the insecurity that comes with the fact that the things we communicate through our work is being imbued with meaning whether we like it or not."

Whitehall merges a dancey demeanor with an insatiable desire for more out of life, making for an incredibly energetic and heart opening live experience. When they aren't shotgunning La Croix, Whitehall tours the east coast.

On October 8th, Whitehall will open for Elliott at Brooklyn, NY's Warsaw. The act has also been announced as support for Goo Goo Dolls on the band's Chaos In Bloom Tour this fall (October 28-November 20). Tickets for the shows are on sale now. See dates below.

Whitehall has released a pair of albums, along with their recent 'Garden Song' EP, which was released earlier this year. Watch for more new music from the band to be dropped later this year.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Shows

OCT 08 Warsaw - Brooklyn, NY (w/ Elliott)

Performances Opening For Goo Goo Dolls

OCT 28 Pablo Center at the Confluence - Eau Claire, WI

OCT 30 Iowa State Center Stephens Auditorium - Ames, IA

OCT 31 Washington Pavilion / Mary W Sommervold Hall - Sioux Falls, SD

NOV 02 The Pabst Theater - Milwaukee, WI

NOV 03 Fox Cities Performing Arts Center - Thrivent Hall - Appleton WI

NOV 05 Coronado Performing Arts Center - Rockford, IL

NOV 06 Embassy Theatre - Fort Wayne, IN

NOV 07 Morris Performing Arts Center - South Bend, IN

NOV 09 Louisvlle Palace Theatre - Louisville, KY

NOV 11 Stiefel Theatre For The Performing Arts - Salina, KS

NOV 12 Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa - Catoosa, OK

NOV 14 ACL Live at the Moody Theater - Austin, TX

NOV 15 Tobin Center For The Performing Arts - San Antonio, TX

NOV 16 The Buddy Hall Of Performing Arts & Sciences / Helen Devitt Joes Theater - Lubbock, TX

NOV 18 Kiva Auditorium - Albuquerque NM

NOV 20 Plaza Theatre - El Paso, TX