Chad Tepper Shares New Single '1-800IDONTKNOWYOUANYMORE'

Los Angeles pop-rocker Chad Tepper shares his latest single - "1-800IDONTKNOWYOUANYMORE" - out now via Epitaph Records. Blurring the lines between alt-rock and pop-punk, the upbeat track features a palm-muted guitar riff with Chad's signature gravelly rock n' roll vocals and a pop-centric melody.

Produced by Erik Ron (Black Veil Brides, Guccihighwaters) and JP Clark (Blink 182, We Are the In Crowd) its tongue-in-cheek lyrics take the listener on an emotional rollercoaster as Tepper wants to move on but still pines over an ex.

"This is a love song about being obsessed with someone because you think you know them, but then find out you really don't," Chad explains. "It's the kind of love that makes you do crazy things, and then when you're not with them anymore you miss them so much that even a split second of not being with them physically hurts."

Since hitting the studio for the first time 4 years ago, the singer is proving to be our generation's next authentic rock star. The effortlessly grunge quality of his voice, combined with an all or nothing mindset and flair for storytelling, finds him equipped with the tools he needs for a fruitful career.

Already seeing streams in the millions - over 15 million this past year alone - his talents have been recognized by industry majors such as Apple 1, Spotify, Lyrical Lemonade, KROQ among others. 2021 saw huge milestones for Tepper, boasting dream collaborations with Simple Plan, Travie McCoy and Cheat Codes, all acts that he grew up listening to and influenced the artist he is today.

Watch the new music vidoe here: