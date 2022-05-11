Celtic Rock's Horslips Release 50th Anniversary Disc Set

Horslips, the founding fathers of Celtic Rock, are delighted to announce that, while rumors of their demise as a performing entity have sadly not been exaggerated, they are releasing, in July 2022, through the good auspices of Madfish Music, "More Than You Can Chew" - a stunning 35-disc box set overflowing with music, film and printed matter encapsulating their entire career.

The standard set comprises:

• 33 CDs containing 506 audio tracks - 252 of which (16 hours) are previously unreleased

• 2 DVDs containing 59 video tracks (and two documentaries) - of which 42 (4½ hours) are previously unreleased

• 2 books - On The Record (a lavish new history of Horslips) and Lyricography (have a guess)

• 5 vintage 8 x 10 photos each signed individually by all five members

• 1 folder of fan club facsimiles from the 70s

• 1 poster

Watch the trailer for "More Than You Can Chew" here : ( https://youtu.be/kxtOM_192es

The set has been curated by Bert Jansch/John McLaughlin biographer (and longstanding Horslips fan) Colin Harper in close collaboration with the band members. The audio, including most of the film audio, has been restored and (re)mastered by IFTA award-winning engineer Cormac O'Kane. Herculean Horslips biographer Mark Cunningham has written the books, with fresh input from the band, and, wearing his day-job designer hat, has lovingly designed the set under the oversight of Horslips' de facto art director Charles O'Connor. In addition to the previously unreleased content, "More Than You Can Chew" includes two albums new to any digital medium: "Tryal" (1983) by the Host (a post-Horslips band featuring Eamon, Johnny and Charles) and "Breaking Star Codes" (1983) by Barry Devlin.

"More Than You Can Chew" in more detail:

• 13 CDs - all 12 original 1972-80 albums (Live being a double) in mini-LP slipcases, in their original form and newly mastered

• 1 CD - Tracks from the Vaults Vol.2 - all of the single mixes and non-album tracks not included on the original TFTV (1977) compilation plus previously unreleased outtakes

• 8 CDs - anthologies of previously unreleased live and rehearsal recordings 1973-80, including "The Last Time" - the stunning final concert at the Ulster Hall 8/10/80 in full

• 3 CDs - 2 reunion-era Horslips albums: (1) "Roll Back" (2) "Live at the O2" (double)

• 1 CD - RTÉ Sessions 1971 - all previously unreleased

• 1 CD - RTÉ Sessions 1972 - all previously unreleased

• 1 CD - RTÉ Sessions 2004-12 - almost all previously unreleased

• 5 CDs - selected post-Horslips adventures:

1) Barry Devlin "Breaking Star Codes" (1983) - unreleased on CD;

2) The Host "Tryal" (1983) and non-album single sides (1983-85) - unreleased on CD;

3) Johnny Fean & Eamon Carr "Live & Studio 1984-86" - a new self-curated anthology of previously unreleased solo, duo and Host recordings from the period;

4) Jim Lockhart "Picking Up The Pieces" - a new self-curated anthology of his TV/radio soundtrack music (1980s-00s) - almost all previously unreleased;

5) Charles O'Connor's "Resolution Suite Angel on the Mantelpiece" (1995).

• DVD1 - The RTÉ Vault 1973-79 - c.160 minutes (50% previously unreleased)

• DVD2 - The Reunion Era 2004-2019 - c.160 mins (95% previously unreleased)

Additionally, the Horslips will be releasing the first digital single from the box set "Sure The Boy Was Green" (Live 1980 'Belfast Gigs' Outtake), check out the video here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FJYRu9wmg-k ).

This performance was recorded during a run of three nights at Belfast's Whitla Hall towards the final Horslips album of their 1972-80 tenure, "The Belfast Gigs." It was mixed for possible inclusion on the album at the time and stored on a reel of tape but didn't make the cut. With the multi-tracks for the three gigs now lost, this is the only professionally recorded outtake extant from those legendary gigs - Horslips going out with a bang.