Cellist Matt Haimovitz Plays for the Vote

Grammy-nominated classical cellist Matt Haimovitz joins musicians from all genres across the country to #playforthevote on election day, November 3rd. The new coast-to-coast initiative aims to increase voter turnout by providing a more positive voter experience.

Matt Haimovitz is no stranger to performing in public spaces and alternative venues. As the first classical artist to perform at the legendary punk club CBGB and to bring classical cello to a variety of unusual venues, Haimovitz also played live at Occupy Wall Street in 2011. In 2003, his "Anthem Tour" travelled to all 50 states, celebrating living American composers.

On November 3rd, Haimovitz will perform J.S Bach's universally beloved Cello Suites, as well as works by American composers Philip Glass and Vijay Iyer for voters at in Des Moines, Iowa, home of the first-in-the-nation political contest.

Performance Details:

Outside Polling Station at Roosevelt High School Commons Area

4419 Center Street, Des Moines, IA, 50312

Tuesday, November 3rd

5-6pm

